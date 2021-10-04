Advanced Portable Ventilator Augments Respiratory Care

A compact ventilator provides continuous or intermittent respiratory support for the care of individuals who require mechanical ventilation.The V+Pro Ventilator, the result of a collaboration between General Motors (GM; Detroit, MI, USA) and Ventec Life Systems (Ventec; Bothell, WA, USA) in face of the COVID-19 pandemic, is intended to be used for both invasive and non-invasive applications in pediatric through adult patients weighing at least five kg in almost any setting. The first 30,000 units were purchased by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS, Washington, DC, USA).The V+Pro Ventilator is an emergency configuration of the Ventec VOCSN multi-function ventilator, which was originally designed for patients suffering from neuromuscular diseases (such as muscular dystrophies and ALS), impaired lung function (COPD, cystic fibrosis, lung cancers, and emphysema), and other issues. The compact device simultaneously providing ventilation, oxygen, cough assist, hospital grade suction, and nebulization (VOCSN) support. The V+Pro Ventilator adds another (sixth) respiratory treatment, High Flow Therapy (HFT).Especially useful in patients battling COVID-19, HFT provides caregivers and healthcare professionals an additional tool to meet the COVID-19 patient’s evolving respiratory needs by combining invasive and non-invasive ventilation and HFT from the hospital to home therapy with a single device. The V+Pro Ventilator, which is more than 70% lighter and smaller than current ventilators, features a nine-hour on-board battery, and is controlled through an intuitive touchscreen interface and user-friendly operating system.“Providing a family of products for patients and their caregivers is an essential element of Ventec Life System's operational objectives, especially when ventilator demand is at the forefront due to the COVID-19 Delta variant,” said Jim Alwan, President and CEO of Ventec Life Systems. “With the addition of our V+Pro ventilator to our product portfolio, providers now have access to alternative respiratory products which they have not had before.”HFT is a non-invasive form of respiratory support that can lower the intubation rate and mortality in patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) by increasing end-expiratory lung volume and reducing regional lung strain, thus improving oxygenation. HFT also decreases respiratory rate and anatomical dead space, thus allowing alveolar ventilation to remain stable. HFT also improves respiratory mechanics, including dynamic compliance, transpulmonary pressure, and ventilation homogeneity.