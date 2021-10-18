We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Oct 2021 - 23 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
EANM 2021 – 34th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine
23 Oct 2021 - 26 Oct 2021
ESGO 2021 – 22nd Congress of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology
24 Oct 2021 - 27 Oct 2021
ASTRO 2021 – 63rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

Endovascular Ultrasonic System Treats Pulmonary Embolisms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: The EkoSonic IDDC and removable coaxial ultrasound transducer core (Photo courtesy of EKOS Corporation)
Image: The EkoSonic IDDC and removable coaxial ultrasound transducer core (Photo courtesy of EKOS Corporation)
An ultrasound-facilitated catheter-directed low-dose fibrinolysis device accelerates the penetration of thrombolytic agents into pulmonary embolisms (PEs).

The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) EkoSonic (EKOS) Endovascular System is intended for the treatment of PE patients with a 50% or more clot burden in one or both of the main pulmonary or lobar arteries. The device consists of an intelligent drug delivery catheter (IDDC), an infusion catheter with a removable coaxial ultrasound transducer core, and a microsonic device (MSD). The acoustic energy conditions blood clots by thinning fibrin, increasing porosity, and creating a pressure gradient that transports the thrombolytic drug into the occluding thrombus.

In an international registry study published in 2020 in Circulation Cardiovascular Interventions that included 489 patients treated with the EKOS system, there were no intracerebral hemorrhagic (ICH) events and a major bleeding rate of 2.5%, significantly lower than with a systemic thrombolysis drug. The results also demonstrated a 23% post-procedure reduction in the main indicator of heart strain from PE, measured as right ventricular to left ventricular diameter ratio (RV/LV).

“As the largest prospective body of evidence in the interventional PE space to date, the registry provides an accurate modern representation of patients with PE treated with the EKOS system every day,” said Michael Jaff, DO, chief medical officer of peripheral interventions at Boston Scientific. “The strong safety and efficacy findings exhibited in this registry add to the existing clinical evidence supporting the EKOS system as a treatment option that physicians can trust.”

“PE remains a life-threatening and complex disease, but these results provide an opportunity to advance patient care by showcasing evidence that proves a lower drug dose and shorter infusion duration of a thrombolytic agent may result in enhanced safety and efficacy,” said Keith Sterling, MD, of Inova Alexandria Hospital (Alexandria, VA, USA). “The findings in this registry analysis are very reassuring to physicians making critical evidence-based decisions for their patients in what are oftentimes emergent treatment situations.”

PE is a blockage of an artery in the lungs, most commonly due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) arising from peripheral veins. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, and coughing up blood. PE warning signs include low blood oxygen levels, rapid breathing, a rapid heart rate, and sometimes a mild fever. In many cases the affected extremity will be painful, swollen, red, and warm, and the superficial veins may be engorged.

Related Links:
Boston Scientific


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D Training Models Improve Orthopedic Surgeries
Lumbar Interbody System Facilitates Bone Ingrowth
Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms
Image: The Vascade MVP system places a collagen patch in ablation access sites (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics)

Vascular Closure System Permits Same-Day Discharge

An innovative venous vascular closure device allows same-day discharge following atrial fibrillation (AF) cardiac ablation. The Haemonetics (Braintree, MA, USA) Vascade MVP is an integrated vascular... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 202...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned...
Image: IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding (Photo courtesy of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons)

IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding

Seddiqi Holding (Dubai, UAE), a family-owned and managed group with a diverse portfolio of businesses, will sponsor the IHF 2021 Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to be... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE