Microindentation Device Measures Bone Health

- Morning Exposure to Red Light Improves Declining Vision
- Novel Extracorporeal Oxygenation System Could Become First Respiratory Device to Substitute Mechanical Ventilation
- Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure
- 3D-Printed Portable Coffin-Like Capsule for Use in Assisted Suicide Granted Approval in Switzerland
- Cooled RFA Relieves Pain Following Knee Replacement
- Spinal Fixation System Increases Intraoperative Flexibility
- AI Algorithm with Single-Lead EKG Predicts Long-Term Patient Survival After Cardiac Surgery
- Power Tools Portfolio Supports Small Bone Procedures
- Antibiotic Treatment for Appendicitis Does Not Obviate Surgery
- Artificial Intelligence Medical Imaging to Determine Which Rectal Cancer Patients Need Surgery
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Risk of Death in Patients with Suspected or Known Heart Disease
- AI-Based Method Predicts Atrial Fibrillation Risk Based on ECG Results
- Selfies' May Improve Remote Diabetic Foot Monitoring
- Focused Ultrasound May Benefit Patients with Epilepsy
- Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability
- IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
- 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to Build Resilience
- Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
- IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Nearly 90% Effective and Shows Potency Against Omicron Variant
- New AI Tool to Help Combat Future COVID Variants
- World’s First Single Exposure Portable Dual-Energy X-Ray Detector Identifies 25% More Cases of Pneumonia, Including COVID-19
- New AI Technology Helps Hospitals Identify COVID-19 Patients Who Require ICU Treatment
- Deep Learning-Powered Automated System Detects COVID-19 Lesions by Analyzing CT Chest Scans
- Fisher & Paykel Demonstrates Humidified Nasal High Flow System for Delivering Respiratory Support at MEDICA 2021
- Axcent Medical Showcases Premium ICU Ventilator and Electronic Anesthesia Workstation at MEDICA 2021
- MESI Demonstrates Revolutionary mTABLET System at MEDICA 2021
- Microlife Presents the Only Blood Pressure Monitor with Integrated AFIB Detection at MEDICA 2021
- Innovative Health Presents Its Breakthrough Versatile and Low Cost Non-Electric Infusion System at MEDICA 2021