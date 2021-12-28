We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Neuromuscular Stimulator Increases Microcirculatory Blood Flow

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Dec 2021
Image: The discrete geko device increases venous return in the legs (Photo courtesy of Sky Medical)
Image: The discrete geko device increases venous return in the legs (Photo courtesy of Sky Medical)
A wearable device increases microcirculatory blood flow in the lower limbs of patients with venous insufficiency and/or ischemia.

The Sky Medical Technology (High Wycombe, United Kingdom) geko device is a disposable wristwatch size device worn just under the knee that is designed to gently stimulate the common peroneal nerve. Due to its proximity to the posterior/anterior bifurcation, the common fibular nerve, and the external and lateral popliteal nerves, it’s stimulation results in activation of the tibialis, peroneus longus, and lateral gastrocnemius muscles. The simultaneous contraction of these muscles compresses and efficiently evacuates blood in the deep veins of the calf.

Once switched on, and the appropriate stimulation level selected, the patient is made aware of the muscle contractions, but with no change to either heart rate or blood pressure. During treatment, the uncomfortable sensation recedes after a few minutes thanks to accommodation, awareness of the muscle contractions lessens, and patients can carry on with their normal daily routine, including going to sleep. The geko device needs to be removed if the patient needs to a shower or bathe.

“Through our central strategy in partnering with healthcare professionals to solve challenging medical problems, we identify and translate clinical needs into cutting-edge products and evidence-based protocols,” said Bernard Ross, CEO of Sky Medical Technology. “The new standards of care simplify treatments for clinicians and improve patient outcomes, and new care pathways are in development in neurology, orthopedics, renal, and peripheral vascular disease.”

Venous insufficiency and ischemia relate to reduced blood flow in the veins and arteries, most often resulting from incompetent valves. Venous insufficiency can lead to lower extremity edema, skin changes, and discomfort, but if left untreated, can progress to chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which can lead to post-phlebitic syndrome and venous leg ulcers.

Sky Medical Technology


