We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Sep 2022 - 30 Sep 2022
18th EuGMS Congress – European Geriatric Medicine Society
29 Sep 2022 - 01 Oct 2022
EUSOBI 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Breast Imaging
01 Oct 2022 - 04 Oct 2022
ACEP22 – Scientific Assembly of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Fecal Transplantation an Effective Remedy for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: Fecal transplantation completely cured over 90% of patients in a study (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Fecal transplantation completely cured over 90% of patients in a study (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

The life-threatening disease Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) is a kind of “weed” bacterium that can grow if there are no other bacteria to stop it. Clostridioides can for example grow in the intestine after a patient has received antibiotics that have broken down the patient’s natural intestinal bacteria. The standard treatment to combat C. difficile infection currently consists of antibiotics, but the infection is stubborn and may return to many patients. In some cases, the infection can be fatal, because the usual treatment options are insufficient. Now, a new study has found that feces transplantation in the intestine is an effective cure – and far superior to today’s standard treatment – for this life-threatening infection.

In the study, the researchers from Aarhus University (Aarhus, Denmark) examined the ground-breaking fecal transplantation treatment for patients infected with C. difficile, which typically affects elderly or vulnerable patients. The results of the study were extremely encouraging. Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) treatment is performed by transferring healthy donor feces, which contain a complete microbial intestinal ecosystem, to patients with disorders in their intestinal microbiota. FMT treatment is currently only available in connection with the most stubborn cases, in which three or more infections have been registered.

However, the study, in which 42 patients participated, suggests that the vast majority of patients could be completely cured through the new treatment. In the study, the effect of the treatment was so significant that the project had to be stopped for ethical reasons. There are also many indications that FMT is not just an effective treatment for patients with C. difficile: the treatment is also being tested on a wide range of other diseases where disturbances in the intestinal microbiota may be a triggering factor.

“Our new study shows that we can effectively cure the infection through the early use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) after completing the standard treatment, to prevent relapses,” said Simon Mark Dahl Baunwall, a PhD student at the Department of Clinical Medicine and a doctor at Aarhus University Hospital.

“We found that treatment with FMT after completing the standard treatment cured 19 out of 21 patients, whereas only seven out of 21 treated with a placebo or another antibiotic were cured. In other words, the probability of curing the infection is three times greater after treatment with FMT than with our current standard treatment alone,” explained Baunwall. “Our study is one example, in that the new FMT treatment is so much better than the standard treatment with antibiotics that it would be unethical to continue, because the patients in the control group would risk not receiving the FMT treatment.”

Related Links:
Aarhus University 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Implantable Shock Absorber Can Prevent or Delay Knee Replacement in Osteoarthritis...
VR in the OR May Serve as Effective Adjunct to Anesthesia for Surgical Procedures...
AI-Assisted Polyp Detection Device Could Be a True Game-Changer for Gastroenterology...
Image: The EASEE minimally invasive brain pacemaker has received CE certification (Photo courtesy of Precisis GmbH)

World's First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker Treats Epilepsy

The treatment of patients with epilepsy always begins with medication. However, for decades there has unfortunately been a consistently large group of around 30% of all patients for whom pharmacological... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and...
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE