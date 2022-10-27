We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
31 Oct 2022 - 05 Nov 2022
Pan e Ibérico Lima 2022 – 14th Congress of the Pan American and Iberian Federation of Critical Medicine and Intensive Therapy
01 Nov 2022 - 06 Nov 2022
TurkRad 2022 – 43rd Turkish National Radiology Congress
09 Nov 2022 - 11 Nov 2022
45th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)

Wearable Vest System Could Help People with Heart Failure Stay Out of the Hospital

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: A wearable vest system can monitor heart failure patients at home and detect their worsening condition (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: A wearable vest system can monitor heart failure patients at home and detect their worsening condition (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Early detection of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) traditionally relies on monitoring weight gain, although weight alone does not accurately gauge the fluid accumulation that predicts the decline of patients with heart failure. Now, a team of researchers are developing a wearable vest system designed to monitor heart failure patients in their home and detect when their condition is worsening. Such early detection could lead to treatment changes and other interventions that prevent hospitalizations.

A multidisciplinary research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, MA, USA) is developing an innovative three-channel bioimpedance and electrocardiogram monitor with reusable, dry and flexible electrodes embedded in a wearable cotton vest. Coupled with a smartphone application and cloud server, the system will collect, transmit and monitor physiological data that will be used to develop a clinical decision-support algorithm to accurately detect early ADHF and identify patients who may need prompt medical attention. Bioimpedance measures how the body impedes electric current flow.

The new system researchers are working on expands, refines and improves an earlier version of the wearable vest. The project has been awarded a USD 2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute to advance, refine and test the technology. The vest only needs to be worn for five minutes a day. It will be equipped with silicone-based electrodes designed by the researchers and an air tube to improve contact with the skin. The researchers will test the system on a diverse group of people with heart failure who are at high risk for ADHF after they have left the hospital. For 45 days after hospital discharge, the participants will wear the vest for five minutes each day, and the research team will evaluate the performance and usability of the system.

“With this system, we added a cloud-based database system so once we measure the patient’s impedance and heart signal, the data is automatically loaded to the cloud so the researchers can get access to it and see what’s happening. And this time, we can notice if there is some issue with the skin-electrode contact and the patients can fix it themselves,” said Yeonsik Noh, assistant professor who holds a joint appointment in the Elaine Marieb College of Nursing and the College of Engineering’s electrical and computer engineering department. “In the case of heart failure, there is a very high rate of readmissions to the hospital. So before that happens, we’ll be monitoring their conditions, and the clinicians can take action before they get worse. And that can prevent other complications. That is the main point of this project.”

Related Links:
University of Massachusetts Amherst 

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
Rheumatoid Factors (RF) Test
Rheumatoid Factors (RF)
New
Pneumonia Panel
BioFire FilmArray Pneumonia (PN) Panel
New
Luminometer
DiaCarta Luminometer

Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Robot Places Flexible, Steerable Catheter in Live Brain
Flexible Surgical Needle for Use in Image-Guided Procedure Offers Enhanced Precision...
Researchers to Perform First-Ever Mixed-Reality Robotic Heart Surgery Inside MRI...
Image: The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies)

Breakthrough Fluorescence Endoscopic System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and also enables users to switch... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Instruments Market Driven by Increase in Procedures and Unmet Demand...
Global Surgical Microscopes Market Driven by Complex Procedures and Emerging Tec...
Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Image: NewCo is uniquely positioned to offer the full suite of connected patient monitoring and respiratory care solutions (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo"), which reside in the Respiratory,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE