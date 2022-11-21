We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

World's First and Only Infusion Set for Insulin Pumps Doubles Wear Time up to Seven Days

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2022
Image: The Extended infusion set provides annual costs savings of insulin of up to 25% and reduces plastic waste by up to 50% (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
Image: The Extended infusion set provides annual costs savings of insulin of up to 25% and reduces plastic waste by up to 50% (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

An infusion set is tubing that delivers insulin from an insulin pump to the body and typically requires a set change every two to three days. Now, the world’s first and only infusion set labeled for up to seven-day wear has been launched in the U.S.

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has announced the U.S. launch of Medtronic Extended infusion set which has been developed in partnership with Convatec Infusion Care (Oklahoma City, OK, USA) and is the world’s first and only infusion set labeled for up to seven-day wear. The Medtronic Extended infusion set uses advanced materials that help reduce insulin preservative loss and maintain insulin flow and stability to double the wear time of an infusion set. Its innovative design leverages proprietary technology, including a new tubing connector that improves physical and chemical stability of insulin, the reliability of infusion site performance, and reduces the risk of infusion set occlusion. The adhesive patch also has an adhesive layer that helps extend wear time and provides comfort and durability for up to seven days. In addition to the new infusion set, the Medtronic Extended reservoir is the only infusion set reservoir tested and cleared to help keep insulin stable and safe to use for up to seven days.

In clinical studies of the Medtronic Extended infusion set, study participants observed a decrease in the number of times an infusion set needed to be changed by 50% and the number of infusion set failures associated with high glucose levels was lowered. Study participants commented on the new infusion set being more comfortable to wear compared to their previous infusion sets and were happy with the longer wear feature in helping reduce the overall burden of insulin pump therapy. Additionally, use of the Medtronic Extended infusion set is estimated to result in annual costs savings of insulin of up to 25% due to a reduced number of infusion set and reservoir changes that result in unrecoverable insulin, as well as plastic waste reduction of up to 50%. With the U.S. launch of the Medtronic Extended infusion set, this innovation is now available exclusively for customers using MiniMed 600 and 700 series pumps.

"When patients first begin using a pump, doctors and other healthcare providers reinforce the need to change their infusion set every two to three days to limit the risk of infection and other safety concerns. For many people, this means scheduling life around infusion set changes, which may not be at the most convenient times - turning around as you are headed out the door when you suddenly remember to change your infusion set or adding a few minutes to a tired child's bedtime routine with an infusion set change," said Dr. Robert Vigersky, Chief Medical Officer, Medtronic Diabetes. "With the Medtronic Extended infusion set, these life interruptions are reduced with an innovation that doubles the wear."

"Our goal is to make life easier for individuals living with diabetes and the Medtronic Extended infusion set helps us deliver on this with prolonged and more comfortable wear – something customers have been requesting for many years," said Que Dallara, EVP & President, Medtronic Diabetes. "We couldn't be more pleased to launch this innovation during Diabetes Awareness Month when we take the time to reflect on what more we can do to alleviate the burden for those living with this chronic condition. We're pleased to deliver a groundbreaking innovation that will make a real difference in the overall pump experience given the overwhelming and well-documented benefits of this therapeutic option."

Related Links:
Medtronic plc
Convatec Infusion Care

