Enterprise-Grade Digital Stethoscope Platform Brings Non-Invasive Heart Disease Detection to Primary Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Feb 2023
Image: The Eko SENSORA cardiac disease detection platform on tablet featuring 3M Littmann CORE digital stethoscope (Photo courtesy of Eko)
Image: The Eko SENSORA cardiac disease detection platform on tablet featuring 3M Littmann CORE digital stethoscope (Photo courtesy of Eko)

Valvular heart disease (VHD) can be life-threatening if left undiagnosed and untreated, resulting in heart failure, stroke, blood clots, and death. Adults over the age of 65 have a one in ten chance of developing clinically significant VHD, yet more than half (57%) of these cases go undetected. Now, a cardiovascular disease detection platform combines the latest advancements in applied machine learning with one of the most ubiquitous medical devices in the world: the stethoscope to objectively identify structural murmurs, a sign of VHD.

Eko (Oakland, CA, USA) has unveiled the SENSORA Cardiac Disease Detection Platform, which uses artificial intelligence to identify structural murmurs, as well as Care Pathway Analytics software to provide visibility and metrics of the patient's progress through the healthcare system. Eko achieved this by capturing and analyzing heart sounds and electrical signals with its digital stethoscopes. The use of this detection platform is set to expand further as the company develops applications for other cardiac issues.

The SENSORA FDA-cleared structural murmur detection helps health systems accurately and consistently identify VHD in patients during a routine visit to a primary care physician. When a primary care physician uses this platform for structural murmur detection, their likelihood of detecting a significant VHD in an older patient more than doubles. Additionally, SENSORA's Care Pathway Analytics allows for better follow up with patients identified with structural murmurs, offering downstream visibility into patient flows, clinical outcomes, and patient economics. By assisting with key decision-making, such as identifying care gaps, SENSORA helps to improve operational efficiencies, reduce delays in delivery of care, reduce the length of stay, lower readmission rates, and increase patient and physician satisfaction.

"Our vision for SENSORA is to make cardiovascular disease detection simple and accurate in frontline care settings like primary care and urgent care," said Connor Landgraf, Co-founder & CEO of Eko. "During a routine physical exam, patients can now have access to advanced structural murmur detection and arrhythmia assessment by their primary care physician in seconds, making early intervention possible for millions of patients with silent cardiovascular disease. We are making the world's most universal medical exam objective and accurate."

Eko 

