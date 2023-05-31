We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
03 Jun 2023 - 08 Jun 2023
2023 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition – International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine
03 Jun 2023 - 05 Jun 2023
EuroAnaesthesia 2023 – European Society of Anaesthesiology
04 Jun 2023 - 06 Jun 2023
ESTS 2023 – 31st Meeting of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Breakthrough Implant Marks Paradigm Shift in Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 May 2023
Print article
Image: RefluxStop treats acid reflux without affecting the food passageway (Photo courtesy of Implantica AG)
Image: RefluxStop treats acid reflux without affecting the food passageway (Photo courtesy of Implantica AG)

Acid reflux, a condition characterized by the regurgitation of the stomach's acid content into the esophagus, affects approximately 400 million individuals daily, making it the second-largest treatment field globally. This condition can progress into a chronic disease known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) when acid reflux episodes become frequent. Traditional surgical treatments have been associated with numerous complications, such as difficulties in swallowing and an inability to belch or vomit. This is largely due to these methods encircling the food passage to bolster the closing ring muscle. Now, a novel implant based on a unique invention offers a solution to acid reflux without interfering with the food passageway.

Implantica AG’s (Zug, Switzerland) RefluxStop is a CE-marked implant designed to prevent gastroesophageal reflux and could potentially revolutionize the treatment of acid reflux. Unlike drug therapy, RefluxStop not only manages acid reflux symptoms but also eliminates stomach fluid regurgitation. This innovative, non-active implant is positioned on the upper section of the stomach through laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery.

The RefluxStop device obstructs the reflux process, which is triggered by anatomical misalignment associated with abnormal fundus contractions that also involve fluid, along with sphincter relaxation. Furthermore, it acts as a mechanical barrier that prevents the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) from shifting into the thorax. With abdominal pressure, the LES can function normally. RefluxStop was granted CE mark approval based on a multi-center clinical study demonstrating the device's safety and efficacy in patients. The study suggests that RefluxStop leads to lower complication rates compared to existing surgical treatments. Recently, RefluxStop won the Medtop Tech Award for the most innovative medical device among all competitors.

"We thank Medtop for acknowledging Implantica's premier commercial product, RefluxStop, as the most innovative medical device for 2023," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica. "This is validation that RefluxStop truly is a breakthrough in treating acid reflux. RefluxStop is making strides in demonstrating outstanding clinical results, enabling Reflux experts to offer a unique therapeutic solution to help millions of patients with acid reflux around the world."

Related Links:
Implantica AG

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
Conductive Gel
Tensive
New
Gynecological Examination & Treatment Chair
medi-matic
New
Emergency Trolley
Emergency Trolley – 74403
New
Electric Gynecological Operating Table
YF-6

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Nanorobots Guided by Magnets Capable of Rapid, Targeted Elimination of Fungal Pa...
POC Solution Creates In Vitro Blood Clots from Patient’s Own Whole Blood in Real...
New Coronary IVL Catheter Treats Severely Calcified Coronary Artery Disease Using...
Image: Chest e-tattoo boasts major improvements in heart monitoring (Photo courtesy of UT)

Chest E-Tattoo for Continuous, Mobile Heart Monitoring Could Catch Cardiovascular Diseases Early

Most heart-related ailments are insidious in nature, damaging health quietly and unnoticed. Continuous, at-home mobile monitoring can lead to early diagnosis and treatment, potentially preventing up to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Game-Changing 10-Minute POC PCR Testing Platform Delivers Lab-Quality Results
First-Ever POC Analyzer Reads Patient's Immune System to Detect Diseases Before ...
Image: VCM viscoelastic testing instrument provides rapid, real-time hemostasis assessment at POC (Photo courtesy of Entegrion)

Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at Patient Side

The use of viscoelastic coagulation testing is on the rise for various applications such as trauma, surgery, obstetrics, major disease management, and more. It provides crucial information not obtained... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Image: EOPATCH Insulin Management System (Photo courtesy of EOFlow)

Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has entered into a set of definitive agreements for the acquisition of EOFlow Co. Ltd. (Seongnam, South Korea), which manufactures the EOPatch device - a tubeless, wearable... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE