Immunodiagnostic Assay Offers Automated Solution for Assessing Disease Severity

Delayed triaging of patients with suspected infection upon arrival at emergency departments can lead to extended hospital stays, heightened disease complications, and increased mortality rates, especially in sepsis cases. Therefore, a rapid and precise diagnostic evaluation of disease severity is essential to initiate a personalized treatment plan and improve patient triage. MR-proADM, a biomarker released during inflammatory processes and infections, has been recognized in numerous studies as a helpful tool in medical risk assessment, leading to better decision-making regarding care levels. Now, a new immunodiagnostic assay measures MR-proADM concentrations to provide a more accurate evaluation of disease severity and associated risk of adverse outcomes, thereby improving patient management.

DiaSorin S.p.A. (‎Saluggia‎, Italy), in association with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, MA, USA), has launched the new LIAISON B·R·A·H·M·S MR-proADM immunodiagnostic assay. This test is designed to be used in combination with other clinical assessments and laboratory diagnostic results for assistance in diagnosing a range of severe conditions, including sepsis, septic shock, kidney diseases, and infections of the lower respiratory and urinary tracts.

The assay runs on the LIAISON CLIA platforms and presents a highly automated solution for both emergency departments and intensive care units. In emergency settings, the LIAISON B•R•A•H•M•S MR-proADM assay can inform decisions regarding hospital admission versus outpatient management. Meanwhile, in intensive care environments, the test can contribute to scaling down care intensity, identifying clinically stable patients, and potentially facilitating earlier discharge from intensive care, thus promoting more effective use of critical care resources.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the new LIAISON B·R·A·H·M·S MR-proADM assay with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which confirms our ability to expand DiaSorin's offering of innovative specialty tests with a high medical value" commented Chen Even, Chief Commercial Officer of DiaSorin. "We are confident that the new test will support clinical decision making as well as optimize critical care resourcing, the latter being a key objective to improving healthcare systems".

Related Links:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific