We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
NUVO - Division of Medical Illumination

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
CARS 2023 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
21 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
FIME 2023 – Florida International Medical Expo
21 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
23rd MEDEXPO Africa 2023

Swallowable Robotic Pill Designed to Deliver Medication Could Eliminate Painful Injections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: The RaniPill capsule injects the drug into the intestinal wall, making the injection painless (Photo courtesy of Rani Therapeutics)
Image: The RaniPill capsule injects the drug into the intestinal wall, making the injection painless (Photo courtesy of Rani Therapeutics)

The administration of biologic drugs through injections poses challenges for millions of patients with chronic conditions, leading to discomfort and inconvenience that can impact compliance and quality of life. To address this issue, there has been a growing interest in developing solutions for oral delivery of biologics. However, protecting these drugs from digestion in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract has been a major hurdle, resulting in the need for repeated painful injections. Now, a swallowable robotic pill designed to deliver drugs while minimizing GI discomfort could improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from chronic conditions by replacing painful injections.

The RaniPill GO capsule from Rani Therapeutics (San Jose, CA, USA) is a swallowable robotic pill that incorporates various innovations to navigate through the stomach and reach the small intestine. Designed to ensure the drug remains protected within the pill until it reaches the desired location, this advanced capsule undergoes a remarkable journey. When ingested, it safely passes through the stomach, maintaining its integrity. Once it reaches the intestine, the pill releases a self-inflating balloon containing a microsyringe. This microsyringe then injects a drug-filled microneedle, delivering the medication. Importantly, the intestinal walls do not have a pain response to needles, making the injection painless for the patient. The needle dissolves rapidly, allowing for the medication to be absorbed, while the delivery mechanism deflates and is safely excreted from the body. In essence, the robotic pill acts as a swallowable auto-injector, enabling safe and painless intestinal injection of the drug. Additionally, the highly vascularized nature of the intestinal wall facilitates rapid drug absorption.

A recent study presented at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, demonstrated the effectiveness of the RaniPill GO capsule. The study showed that teriparatide, a proven and effective medication for osteoporosis that is currently only available through injections, can be successfully administered orally using the RaniPill capsule. The study's findings indicated that the bioavailability of the drug delivered by the robotic pill was comparable to, or even better than, that of the injection. This study represents the first clinical evidence of the safe and successful oral delivery of the osteoporosis drug teriparatide through the use of a robotic pill.

"This breakthrough technology of converting injections into oral pills is a significant step forward towards ending the burden of painful injections for millions of patients suffering from chronic diseases," said Arvinder Dhalla, Ph.D., Lead, Clinical Development, Rani Therapeutics.

Related Links:
Rani Therapeutics

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Portable X-Ray System
FDR Xair
New
Gynecological Examination & Treatment Chair
medi-matic
New
Ceiling Suspension Tubestand
Lem Plus iC
New
Wound Dressing
Thin Absorbent Wound Dressing Featuring TASA

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fluorescence Imaging Technology Detects Leftover Tumor during Breast Cancer Surgery...
Hand-Held Image-Guided Percutaneous Access Device Precisely Targets Anatomical S...
Next Gen Energy-Based Surgical Robots to Perform Operations without Touching Human...
Image: A new Jell-O-like material could replace metals as electrical interfaces for pacemakers, cochlear implants, and other electronic implants (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Soft, Printable, Metal-Free Electrode Could Pave Way for Longer-Term Medical Implants

Electronic implants encompass a diverse range of devices, including traditional pacemakers and cochlear implants, as well as futuristic brain and retinal microchips designed to enhance vision, treat depression,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time...
Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at...
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Image: The GastroPanel quick test speeds up the referral to further examinations (Photo courtesy of BIOHIT)

Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes

Atrophic gastritis, caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or autoimmune diseases, can elevate the risk of gastric and esophageal cancers, along with impairing the absorption of vitamin B12, calcium,... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Image: EOPATCH Insulin Management System (Photo courtesy of EOFlow)

Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has entered into a set of definitive agreements for the acquisition of EOFlow Co. Ltd. (Seongnam, South Korea), which manufactures the EOPatch device - a tubeless, wearable... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE