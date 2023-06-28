We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Breakthrough Technology Reduces Bacteria and Deadly Infection in Medical Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jun 2023
Image: New technology kills dangerous bacteria proliferating on surface of medical implants post surgery (Photo courtesy of DeBogy)
Despite considerable progress in the field of material science, high rates of surgical site infection (SSI) persist. Bacterial infections, particularly those involving biofilm, pose significant complications following medical device implantation. For orthopedic patients, SSIs and periprosthetic joint injections (PJIs) can be particularly detrimental as antibiotics struggle to reach dormant bacteria in nutrient-poor environments, such as implant surfaces and bone. The key to preventing SSIs and implant-related infections lies in inhibiting biofilm formation. The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains has spurred the need for the development of indiscriminate antibacterial coatings and cutting-edge solutions. Now, a pioneering technology significantly lowers the risk of harmful bacterial biofilm formation on post-operative medical implants without resorting to antibiotics or harmful chemicals.

DeBogy Molecular Inc. (Battle Creek, MI, USA) has developed a proprietary technology that can alter molecular surface structures to electrostatically eliminate viruses, bacteria, and fungi upon contact. The DeBogy platform has proven effective across a diverse range of materials, including those used in the medical industry. Recent research has confirmed the efficiency and safety of DeBogy technology in eliminating harmful bacteria that thrive on the surface of post-operative medical implants. This groundbreaking in vivo study revealed that bacterial biofilm in animals with DeBogy-treated implants was reduced by 99.9% compared to a control group, seven days post-surgery. The infection rate in surrounding tissue in animals with DeBogy-treated implants was lowered by 99.8%. Overall, the animals implanted with DeBogy-treated devices were healthier than the control group, displaying noticeable reductions in inflammation, fibrosis, vascularization, and necrosis.

“The promise of a new antibacterial technology that can fight infection without antibiotics, chemicals, or temporary coatings is truly transformational,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DeBogy Molecular. “The possibilities of the DeBogy platform to improve the quality of life and reduce the cost of care for millions of people are enormous.”

“The DeBogy technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we prevent and treat surgical site infection,” added Dr. Houssam Bouloussa, spine surgeon and cofounder, DeBogy Molecular.

