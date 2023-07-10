Electronic Skin Tracks Human Vital Signs with Ultrahigh Precision

Much of the current research on nanocomposite-based sensors involves non-sustainable materials, resulting in these devices contributing to plastic waste once they become obsolete. The environmental impact of this waste calls for a shift towards more sustainable practices in the production of plastic-based epidermal electronics. Now, researchers have used molecular gastronomy-inspired materials to design smart wearables that outperformed comparable devices in strain sensitivity. They incorporated graphene into seaweed to form nanocomposite microcapsules, which, when assembled into networks, can record muscular, respiratory, pulse, and blood pressure measurements with ultrahigh precision in real-time.

In a pioneering study, researchers from Queen Mary University (London, UK) and University of Sussex (Brighton and Hove, UK) have demonstrated the feasibility of fusing molecular gastronomy concepts with biodegradable materials to fabricate devices that are not only environmentally friendly but also potentially superior to their non-sustainable counterparts. The scientists employed seaweed and salt, ingredients commonly used in the culinary world, to produce graphene capsules composed of a solid seaweed/graphene gel layer encapsulating a liquid graphene ink core. This approach is similar to the approach adopted by Michelin-starred restaurants to create capsules with a solid seaweed/raspberry jam layer enclosing a liquid jam core.

Unlike molecular gastronomy capsules, graphene capsules exhibit high sensitivity to pressure, meaning their electrical properties significantly alter when squeezed or compressed. This characteristic enables their use as highly efficient strain sensors and paves the way for the development of smart wearable skin-on devices for precise, real-time biomechanical and vital sign measurements. The recyclable and biodegradable nature of these capsules could reshape our perspective on wearable sensing devices and their environmental impact. This research also provides a blueprint for other labs to understand and manipulate the strain-sensing properties of similar materials, potentially propelling nano-based wearable technology to new heights.

“By introducing a ground-breaking fusion of culinary artistry and cutting-edge nanotechnology, we harnessed the extraordinary properties of newly-created seaweed-graphene microcapsules that redefine the possibilities of wearable electronics,” said Dr. Dimitrios Papageorgiou, Lecturer in Materials Science at Queen Mary University of London. “Our discoveries offer a powerful framework for scientists to reinvent nanocomposite wearable technologies for high precision health diagnostics, while our commitment to recyclable and biodegradable materials is fully aligned with environmentally conscious innovation.”

Related Links:

Queen Mary University

University of Sussex