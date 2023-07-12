We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

World’s First Minimally Invasive Deep Venous ‘Stent Cleaner’ Treats Acute to Chronic In-Stent Thrombosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: RevCore is a mechanical thrombectomy device for venous in-stent thrombosis (Photo courtesy of Inari Medical)
Image: RevCore is a mechanical thrombectomy device for venous in-stent thrombosis (Photo courtesy of Inari Medical)

Coronary stents are used to treat blocked arteries and improve blood flow to the heart. Similarly, venous stents open obstructed or narrowed veins deep in the legs or arms. However, after some time, these stents can close on account of clots. This condition is also termed stent thrombosis. Until now, the options for physicians to treat patients suffering from symptoms of venous stent failure were limited with some patients forced to take repeated treatments that failed to work. Now, the world’s first deep venous ‘stent cleaner’ designed for patients with symptoms of venous stent failure allows vascular surgeons to successfully dislodge and remove old, rigid clots and debris from the deep veins and stents as well as restore blood flow, all in a single session.

Inari Medical’s (Irvine, CA, USA) RevCore thrombectomy catheter is being seen as a game changer due to its ability to physically remove blood clots in stents, restore blood flow, and reduce the need for further treatments and retreatments. RevCore features a unique diameter-controlled coring element that can safely engage thrombus within stents. In a minimally invasive procedure, vascular surgeons puncture the vein located behind the knee and in the neck in order to thread the RevCore catheter to the affected stent. The cutting element at the catheter’s end cuts the material from the implanted venous stents. The procedure is usually completed in less than an hour and the patients are discharged on the same day with most of them resuming daily activities in a few days.

RevCore offers a solution for an entirely new patient population that Inari’s ClotTriever or FlowTriever platforms cannot presently address. RevCore has been designed specifically to safely and effectively remove old clots from deep venous stents and has received US FDA approval. In addition to RevCore, Inari has launched the Triever16 Curve catheter, marking the latest addition to its FlowTriever platform. The highly trackable catheter is purpose-built for versatility for pulmonary embolism as well as peripheral thrombectomy. Featuring a pre-shaped curve for targeted aspiration, Triever16 Curve provides unique advantages over 16F continuous aspiration catheters, such as compatibility with the FlowSaver blood return system and easier access to larger, more powerful 20F or 24F catheters within Inari’s price-per-procedure model.

“We are thrilled to announce the commercial launch of these two products, which reinforce our unwavering commitment to addressing unmet needs with purpose-driven innovation,” said Drew Hykes, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to push the boundaries, and we are excited about the potential impact we can make on patients' lives with these products and beyond.”

Related Links:
Inari Medical 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Microwave Therapeutic Machine
WFL-IIIM
New
Point-Of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) System
Sonosite ST
New
Radiation Therapy Software
PreciseRTX

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Microsurgical Technique Improves Soft Tissue Restoration during Surgical Repair...
Laparoscopic Surgical Device Mimics Surgeon's Wrist and Finger Movements for Enh...
Robotic Surgical System Allows Surgeons to Perform 4-Handed Laparoscopic Procedures...
Image: vIGT array consisting of half million transistors conforming to complex curvilinear surface of finger of Alma Mater (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)

First Stand-Alone, Flexible, Fully Organic Bioelectronic Device Paves Way for Soft and Safe Medical Implants

Amidst the significant advancements being made in medical care, researchers are also finding out that adopting individualized approaches can further enhance the efficacy of these treatments.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
Image: The new Hillrom Progressa Smart+ Bed system is designed to meet hospitals’ evolving needs (Photo courtesy of Baxter)

Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs

As the critical care environment becomes increasingly demanding and complex due to evolving hospital needs, there is a pressing requirement for innovations that can facilitate patient recovery.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Single Combination Test Detects Three Major Cardiac Markers within Five Minutes
10-Minute POC Test Detects and Differentiates Bacterial from Viral Respiratory I...
Handheld Blood Gas Electrolyte Analyzer Advances Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
Image: Rhonda is a PCR point-of-care (POC) analyzer for use with Rhonda disks (Photo courtesy of Spindiag)

Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC

Following symptom onset and hospital admission of patients with suspected infectious diseases, it can take a long time, sometimes spanning several days, for lab results to determine whether quarantine is necessary.... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
Image: The final pitches of the MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION have been among the most popular program highlights (Photo courtesy of MEDICA)

Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA

The internationally leading medical trade fair MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) has long been recognized as a global platform for health sector startups. At the forthcoming MEDICA 2023, which will be running... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE