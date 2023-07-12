World’s First Minimally Invasive Deep Venous ‘Stent Cleaner’ Treats Acute to Chronic In-Stent Thrombosis

Coronary stents are used to treat blocked arteries and improve blood flow to the heart. Similarly, venous stents open obstructed or narrowed veins deep in the legs or arms. However, after some time, these stents can close on account of clots. This condition is also termed stent thrombosis. Until now, the options for physicians to treat patients suffering from symptoms of venous stent failure were limited with some patients forced to take repeated treatments that failed to work. Now, the world’s first deep venous ‘stent cleaner’ designed for patients with symptoms of venous stent failure allows vascular surgeons to successfully dislodge and remove old, rigid clots and debris from the deep veins and stents as well as restore blood flow, all in a single session.

Inari Medical’s (Irvine, CA, USA) RevCore thrombectomy catheter is being seen as a game changer due to its ability to physically remove blood clots in stents, restore blood flow, and reduce the need for further treatments and retreatments. RevCore features a unique diameter-controlled coring element that can safely engage thrombus within stents. In a minimally invasive procedure, vascular surgeons puncture the vein located behind the knee and in the neck in order to thread the RevCore catheter to the affected stent. The cutting element at the catheter’s end cuts the material from the implanted venous stents. The procedure is usually completed in less than an hour and the patients are discharged on the same day with most of them resuming daily activities in a few days.

RevCore offers a solution for an entirely new patient population that Inari’s ClotTriever or FlowTriever platforms cannot presently address. RevCore has been designed specifically to safely and effectively remove old clots from deep venous stents and has received US FDA approval. In addition to RevCore, Inari has launched the Triever16 Curve catheter, marking the latest addition to its FlowTriever platform. The highly trackable catheter is purpose-built for versatility for pulmonary embolism as well as peripheral thrombectomy. Featuring a pre-shaped curve for targeted aspiration, Triever16 Curve provides unique advantages over 16F continuous aspiration catheters, such as compatibility with the FlowSaver blood return system and easier access to larger, more powerful 20F or 24F catheters within Inari’s price-per-procedure model.

“We are thrilled to announce the commercial launch of these two products, which reinforce our unwavering commitment to addressing unmet needs with purpose-driven innovation,” said Drew Hykes, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to push the boundaries, and we are excited about the potential impact we can make on patients' lives with these products and beyond.”

