PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC

For precise determination of prothrombin time, medical professionals and researchers often rely on either the World Health Organization (WHO) mechanical tilt tube technique or the Fibrometer. Both methods utilize a mechanical process to directly identify clot formation but can be complex to perform. Now, an advanced PT/INR Monitoring System marks a significant breakthrough in point-of-care prothrombin time monitoring technology, thanks to its miniaturization and simplification of the direct mechanical clot detection process.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan), in a strategic partnership with CoaguSense, Inc. (Fremont, CA, USA), has launched the Assure PT Care PT/INR Monitoring System. ARKRAY USA is the sole distributor of Assure PT Care, a point-of-care test that measures the clotting time of blood utilizing a patented micromechanical system. The system's results are comparable to those of the gold-standard WHO tilt-tube method and are reported in PT seconds and INR with the highest levels of accuracy and precision. Instant results are crucial for effectively monitoring patients on anticoagulation therapy, enabling optimal care decisions. The Assure PT Care system, which is wireless, enhances operational efficiency for PT/INR testing and offers immediate results, facilitating prompt treatment decisions. It is certified for professional use in a CLIA-waived setting and offers the benefits of being compact and easy to use.

"ARKRAY is committed to offering reliable and cost-effective solutions to our long-term care customers," said Tadashi Inoue, Chief Executive Officer of ARKRAY USA. "We are excited to broaden and diversify our product offering with Assure PT Care to continue serving our customers with a brand they know and trust for reliability, quality, and excellent service."

