We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: Assure PT Care is a point-of-care test that measures the time it takes blood to clot (Photo courtesy of CoaguSense)
Image: Assure PT Care is a point-of-care test that measures the time it takes blood to clot (Photo courtesy of CoaguSense)

For precise determination of prothrombin time, medical professionals and researchers often rely on either the World Health Organization (WHO) mechanical tilt tube technique or the Fibrometer. Both methods utilize a mechanical process to directly identify clot formation but can be complex to perform. Now, an advanced PT/INR Monitoring System marks a significant breakthrough in point-of-care prothrombin time monitoring technology, thanks to its miniaturization and simplification of the direct mechanical clot detection process.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan), in a strategic partnership with CoaguSense, Inc. (Fremont, CA, USA), has launched the Assure PT Care PT/INR Monitoring System. ARKRAY USA is the sole distributor of Assure PT Care, a point-of-care test that measures the clotting time of blood utilizing a patented micromechanical system. The system's results are comparable to those of the gold-standard WHO tilt-tube method and are reported in PT seconds and INR with the highest levels of accuracy and precision. Instant results are crucial for effectively monitoring patients on anticoagulation therapy, enabling optimal care decisions. The Assure PT Care system, which is wireless, enhances operational efficiency for PT/INR testing and offers immediate results, facilitating prompt treatment decisions. It is certified for professional use in a CLIA-waived setting and offers the benefits of being compact and easy to use.

"ARKRAY is committed to offering reliable and cost-effective solutions to our long-term care customers," said Tadashi Inoue, Chief Executive Officer of ARKRAY USA. "We are excited to broaden and diversify our product offering with Assure PT Care to continue serving our customers with a brand they know and trust for reliability, quality, and excellent service."

Related Links:
ARKRAY USA, Inc. 
CoaguSense, Inc. 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
POC Handheld Ultrasound System
SONIMAGE HS2
New
LED Surgical Lamp
OSPL-5 and OSPL-3
New
Surgical Headlight
TITAN RCS

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Next-Gen Heart Failure Management Platform Combines Advanced Interatrial Shunting...
World’s First Minimally Invasive Deep Venous ‘Stent Cleaner’ Treats Acute to Chronic...
Electronic Skin Tracks Human Vital Signs with Ultrahigh Precision
Image: Researchers have enhanced bioimaging and sensing with quantum photonics (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech)

Groundbreaking Nanodevice Makes Bioimaging Clearer for Early Disease Diagnosis

Traditional bioimaging techniques like MRI, CT scan, and X-ray are well recognized but the use of nanodevices is gaining traction for their less invasive approach and ability to offer detailed views into... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Microsurgical Technique Improves Soft Tissue Restoration during Surgical Repair...
Laparoscopic Surgical Device Mimics Surgeon's Wrist and Finger Movements for Enh...
Robotic Surgical System Allows Surgeons to Perform 4-Handed Laparoscopic Procedures...
Image: vIGT array consisting of half million transistors conforming to complex curvilinear surface of finger of Alma Mater (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)

First Stand-Alone, Flexible, Fully Organic Bioelectronic Device Paves Way for Soft and Safe Medical Implants

Amidst the significant advancements being made in medical care, researchers are also finding out that adopting individualized approaches can further enhance the efficacy of these treatments.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughpu

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
Image: The final pitches of the MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION have been among the most popular program highlights (Photo courtesy of MEDICA)

Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA

The internationally leading medical trade fair MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) has long been recognized as a global platform for health sector startups. At the forthcoming MEDICA 2023, which will be running... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE