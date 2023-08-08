Miniature Artificial Heart Could Transform Cardiovascular Disease Treatments

Cardiovascular ailments continue to be the primary cause of death worldwide. Now, a new multi-chambered, self-regulating miniature heart model offers a promising solution for improving survival and patient outcomes.

In a groundbreaking development, a collaborative team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Jerusalem, Israel), Technion-Israel Institute of Technology (Haifa, Israel), and Tissue Dynamics Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel) has introduced a miniature human heart model, the size of a rice grain, that could redefine drug testing and cardiovascular research. Built from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), this self-paced multi-chambered human heart model comprising multiple chambers, pacemaker clusters, epicardial membrane, and endocardial lining mimics the structure and functions of the human heart.

A key feature of this model is its capability to monitor vital metrics in real time, like oxygen intake, cardiac contraction, and extracellular field potential. This has provided scientists unparalleled insights into heart diseases and functions, positioning it as a transformative tool in cardiovascular study. The mini heart model has already resulted in groundbreaking discoveries such as the finding of a novel form of cardiac arrhythmia that differs from those observed in traditional animal models, providing a fresh perspective for the study of human physiology.

This heart model also benefits the pharmaceutical industry by offering a precise understanding of how pharmaceutical compounds can impact the human heart. For instance, by examining the heart model's response to the drug mitoxantrone, typically used against leukemia and multiple sclerosis, the team showed how it can induce arrhythmia by disrupting the heart's electro-mitochondrial coupling. In addition, the scientists partnered with Tissue Dynamics to develop a robotic system capable of screening 20,000 tiny human hearts in parallel for drug discovery applications. The micro-physiological system has vast potential applications and has the capability to enhance human understanding of heart physiology and expedite the discovery of safer and more effective pharmaceutical interventions.

With its unmatched precision and ability to provide deep insights into heart diseases, this innovative human heart model stands to radically change drug testing approaches. The miniature heart model equips researchers with tools to create safer and more potent medications, enhancing the health and survival of patients globally. Notably, it also offers an ethical advantage by serving as a viable alternative for animal testing. This breakthrough discovery could redefine the pharmaceutical industry landscape, reducing dependency on animal subjects and associated ethical dilemmas. In sum, this miniature yet sophisticated human heart model is a significant milestone in medical research that promises to transform drug testing, deepen understanding of cardiovascular diseases, and pave the way for a healthier future.

“The integration of our complex human heart model with sensors, allowed us to monitor critical physiological parameters in real-time, revealing intricate mitochondrial dynamics driving cardiac rhythms. It is a new chapter in human physiology,” said Professor Nahmias, Director of the Grass Center for Bioengineering at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

