We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging
16 Aug 2023 - 18 Aug 2023
Asia Health 2023
23 Aug 2023 - 25 Aug 2023
Medical Fair China 2023

Miniature Artificial Heart Could Transform Cardiovascular Disease Treatments

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: The miniature human heart model could potentially transform drug testing and cardiovascular research (Photo courtesy of Tissue Dynamics)
Image: The miniature human heart model could potentially transform drug testing and cardiovascular research (Photo courtesy of Tissue Dynamics)

Cardiovascular ailments continue to be the primary cause of death worldwide. Now, a new multi-chambered, self-regulating miniature heart model offers a promising solution for improving survival and patient outcomes.

In a groundbreaking development, a collaborative team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Jerusalem, Israel), Technion-Israel Institute of Technology (Haifa, Israel), and Tissue Dynamics Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel) has introduced a miniature human heart model, the size of a rice grain, that could redefine drug testing and cardiovascular research. Built from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), this self-paced multi-chambered human heart model comprising multiple chambers, pacemaker clusters, epicardial membrane, and endocardial lining mimics the structure and functions of the human heart.

A key feature of this model is its capability to monitor vital metrics in real time, like oxygen intake, cardiac contraction, and extracellular field potential. This has provided scientists unparalleled insights into heart diseases and functions, positioning it as a transformative tool in cardiovascular study. The mini heart model has already resulted in groundbreaking discoveries such as the finding of a novel form of cardiac arrhythmia that differs from those observed in traditional animal models, providing a fresh perspective for the study of human physiology.

This heart model also benefits the pharmaceutical industry by offering a precise understanding of how pharmaceutical compounds can impact the human heart. For instance, by examining the heart model's response to the drug mitoxantrone, typically used against leukemia and multiple sclerosis, the team showed how it can induce arrhythmia by disrupting the heart's electro-mitochondrial coupling. In addition, the scientists partnered with Tissue Dynamics to develop a robotic system capable of screening 20,000 tiny human hearts in parallel for drug discovery applications. The micro-physiological system has vast potential applications and has the capability to enhance human understanding of heart physiology and expedite the discovery of safer and more effective pharmaceutical interventions.

With its unmatched precision and ability to provide deep insights into heart diseases, this innovative human heart model stands to radically change drug testing approaches. The miniature heart model equips researchers with tools to create safer and more potent medications, enhancing the health and survival of patients globally. Notably, it also offers an ethical advantage by serving as a viable alternative for animal testing. This breakthrough discovery could redefine the pharmaceutical industry landscape, reducing dependency on animal subjects and associated ethical dilemmas. In sum, this miniature yet sophisticated human heart model is a significant milestone in medical research that promises to transform drug testing, deepen understanding of cardiovascular diseases, and pave the way for a healthier future.

“The integration of our complex human heart model with sensors, allowed us to monitor critical physiological parameters in real-time, revealing intricate mitochondrial dynamics driving cardiac rhythms. It is a new chapter in human physiology,” said Professor Nahmias, Director of the Grass Center for Bioengineering at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Related Links:
Hebrew University of Jerusalem 
Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
Tissue Dynamics Ltd.

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound Phantom
Multi-Purpose Multi-Tissue Ultrasound Phantom - Model 040GSE
New
Wireless Portable Flat Panel Detector
Saturn 8000
New
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
iGo 2

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Image: Researchers are using AI to help with Crohn’s disease (Photo courtesy of Sheba Medical Center)

AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to serious symptoms if not properly managed. There is a clear need for reliable predictors of disease prognosis and response to treatment.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
MRI-Based Brain Mapping Software Helps Visualize Key Areas during Complex Neuros...
Ground-Breaking Medical Device Coating Technology Eliminates Implant-Associated ...
Image: The new deep-learning approach gets to the bottom of colonoscopy (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Deep-Learning Approach Precisely Identifies Potentially Cancerous Growth in Colonoscopy Images

Colonoscopy is the established method for detecting colorectal growths or 'polyps' in the inner lining of the colon, which can lead to rectal cancer if left untreated. Through the analysis of colonoscopy... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
Image: Anbio LAMP Solution is a small, yet powerful handheld analyzer for rapid, point-of-care testing (Photo courtesy of Anbio)

Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

An innovative point-of-care (POC) solution designed for ease of use and qualitative diagnostics is all set to become a game changer in the point-of-care (POC) and over-the-counter (OTC) space.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Image: The global minimally invasive medical devices market is forecasted to reach USD 41 billion in 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures

The global demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) devices is being driven by the many benefits MIS procedures offer, such as fewer serious surgical and post-surgical complications and faster recovery times.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE