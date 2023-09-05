Digital Tool Provides Clinical Decision Support for Diagnosis and Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

Cardiovascular diseases are the world’s leading cause of death, and over 60% of these fatalities are both preventable and untimely. Among the variety of cardiovascular ailments, atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common arrhythmia identified in clinical settings, impacting countless individuals worldwide. Despite its high prevalence, AFib is frequently misdiagnosed or inadequately treated, with routine clinical practice overlooking up to 30% of cases. Given its seriousness, advancing precise care for AFib patients is vital, especially considering that those afflicted with the condition face a fivefold higher risk of stroke, and AFib is a common cause of hospitalization. Now, a new digital, patient-centric clinical decision support tool integrates and analyzes data over time from diverse sources to visualize the patient's cardiac history and deliver guideline-conforming insights to healthcare providers.

GE HealthCare (Chicago, IL USA) has launched CardioVisio for AFib, an innovative digital tool to empower clinicians in visualizing longitudinal data crucial for understanding disease progression from multiple data sources. This technology not only saves time but also augments clinical decision-making by offering therapy recommendations aligned with updated AFib guidelines. CardioVisio for AFib streamlines the clinician's ability to visualize the longitudinal data that informs disease progression from various sources, optimizing clinical decisions and enhancing guideline-conforming therapeutic strategies. Every automated step maintains transparency and traceability, enabling healthcare providers to review and revise the process and results, ultimately aiming to tailor the approach to the unique requirements of each AFib patient. CardioVisio for AFib is currently available in the U.S., with plans for an expanded reach in the subsequent months, encompassing additional regional guidelines.

“Existing diagnosis and treatment care models for AFib have been shown to be complex, time consuming and disconnected with disparate guidelines and poor guideline adherence,” said Eigil Samset, PhD, general manager, Cardiology Solutions, GE HealthCare. “With CardioVisio for AFib, we’re providing cardiologists with a powerful tool to tell the story of the heart, including previous diagnoses, prescribed medications, interventions, and comorbidities.”

