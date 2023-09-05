We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems,... read more Featured Products:

Avance CS²

Infant Warmer

Ventilator

All-Digital PET/CT System

Transportable Power Source
More products

Download Mobile App




Digital Tool Provides Clinical Decision Support for Diagnosis and Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation helps visualize history of the patient’s heart (Photo courtesy of GE HealthCare)
Image: The CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation helps visualize history of the patient’s heart (Photo courtesy of GE HealthCare)

Cardiovascular diseases are the world’s leading cause of death, and over 60% of these fatalities are both preventable and untimely. Among the variety of cardiovascular ailments, atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common arrhythmia identified in clinical settings, impacting countless individuals worldwide. Despite its high prevalence, AFib is frequently misdiagnosed or inadequately treated, with routine clinical practice overlooking up to 30% of cases. Given its seriousness, advancing precise care for AFib patients is vital, especially considering that those afflicted with the condition face a fivefold higher risk of stroke, and AFib is a common cause of hospitalization. Now, a new digital, patient-centric clinical decision support tool integrates and analyzes data over time from diverse sources to visualize the patient's cardiac history and deliver guideline-conforming insights to healthcare providers.

GE HealthCare (Chicago, IL USA) has launched CardioVisio for AFib, an innovative digital tool to empower clinicians in visualizing longitudinal data crucial for understanding disease progression from multiple data sources. This technology not only saves time but also augments clinical decision-making by offering therapy recommendations aligned with updated AFib guidelines. CardioVisio for AFib streamlines the clinician's ability to visualize the longitudinal data that informs disease progression from various sources, optimizing clinical decisions and enhancing guideline-conforming therapeutic strategies. Every automated step maintains transparency and traceability, enabling healthcare providers to review and revise the process and results, ultimately aiming to tailor the approach to the unique requirements of each AFib patient. CardioVisio for AFib is currently available in the U.S., with plans for an expanded reach in the subsequent months, encompassing additional regional guidelines.

“Existing diagnosis and treatment care models for AFib have been shown to be complex, time consuming and disconnected with disparate guidelines and poor guideline adherence,” said Eigil Samset, PhD, general manager, Cardiology Solutions, GE HealthCare. “With CardioVisio for AFib, we’re providing cardiologists with a powerful tool to tell the story of the heart, including previous diagnoses, prescribed medications, interventions, and comorbidities.”

Related Links:
GE HealthCare 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
128 Slice CT Scanner
Supria 128
New
Gold Supplier
Calibration Syringe
Calibration Syringes
New
NPWT Unit
VT•200

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Continuous Blood Monitor Provides Real-Time Measurements during Cardiopulmonary ...
Smart Implantable Device Changes Shape to Maintain Drug Dosage
Biodegradable Balloon to Revolutionize Rectal Protection from Toxicity during Pr...
Image: The Galaxy System provides tool-in-lesion confirmation, enabling users to deliver patient-first care (Photo courtesy of Noah Medical)

Surgical Robot Provides Real-Time Lesion Updates During Biopsy Procedure

Most potentially cancerous lesions are typically situated in the outer third of the lung, which poses a challenge for doctors to access for accurate biopsy. Current technologies have limitations in both... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE