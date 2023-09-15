Ground-Breaking Method Combines fMRI with ML to Predict Mortality Risk in Severely Brain-Injured ICU Patients

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal Bacterial Infections
- Wearable ECG Patch with Next-Generation Bio-Processor Captures Accurate ECG Waveforms
- Novel Low-Cost Mechanical Ventilator to Mitigate Global Need for Medical Equipment
- Clinical Robotics System Offers Automated Glucose Control and Continuous Blood Diagnostics in Critical Care and Surgery
- Autologous Blood-Based Implants Offer Potential for Applications Requiring Vascular Regeneration
- Robotic Guidance and Placement System Designed to Work inside MRI Bore
- Robotic-Assisted Percutaneous Ablation System Allows Physicians to Treat Inoperable, Difficult-to-Reach Tumors
- Novel Bone Transport System Offers Less Invasive Solution to Reduce Complexity of Challenging Procedure
- Breakthrough Endoscopic Biopsy Device Enables Definitive Diagnosis of GI Cancers
- Mixed Reality Navigation System for Neurosurgery Provides GPS-Like Guidance with Millimetric Accuracy in Real Time
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
- Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal Bacterial Infections
- Wearable ECG Patch with Next-Generation Bio-Processor Captures Accurate ECG Waveforms
- Novel Low-Cost Mechanical Ventilator to Mitigate Global Need for Medical Equipment
- Clinical Robotics System Offers Automated Glucose Control and Continuous Blood Diagnostics in Critical Care and Surgery
- Autologous Blood-Based Implants Offer Potential for Applications Requiring Vascular Regeneration
- Robotic Guidance and Placement System Designed to Work inside MRI Bore
- Robotic-Assisted Percutaneous Ablation System Allows Physicians to Treat Inoperable, Difficult-to-Reach Tumors
- Novel Bone Transport System Offers Less Invasive Solution to Reduce Complexity of Challenging Procedure
- Breakthrough Endoscopic Biopsy Device Enables Definitive Diagnosis of GI Cancers
- Mixed Reality Navigation System for Neurosurgery Provides GPS-Like Guidance with Millimetric Accuracy in Real Time
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
- Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds