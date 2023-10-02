Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique Limits Blood Loss by Partially Blocking Aorta

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Thin-Film Neural Electrodes Placed Directly on Brain Tissue Can Diagnose and Treat Epilepsy
- Implantable Device Could Eliminate Insulin Injections for Diabetics
- Cardio-Pulmonary Device Minimizes Dependence on Mechanical Ventilation during Cardiac Surgery
- AI-Powered Cardiac Device Identifies Potential Heart Issues Before They Become Life-Threatening
- Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal Bacterial Infections
- Protein Identified for Immune Rejection of Biomedical Implants to Pave Way for Bio-Integrative Medical Devices
- First-in-Human Implant of Thought-Driven Movement Device to Treat Spinal Cord Injury
- New Sense-and-Respond Implant Technology Could Halve Cancer-Related Deaths
- World's First Cooperatively Powered Robotic Surgical Assistant Platform Facilitates ENT Procedures
- First-of-Its Kind Robotic Technology Uniquely Addresses Scale and Complexities of Microsurgery and Supermicrosurgery
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions
- Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
- Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
