Screen-Printed, Flexible Sensors Allow Earbuds to Diagnose Neurodegenerative Conditions

Flexible sensors screen-printed onto a stamp-like flexible surface can now transform a pair of earbuds into a tool to record the brain’s electrical activity as well as the body’s lactate levels. These sensors communicate with the earbuds, which then wirelessly send the gathered data to a smartphone or laptop for visualization and more detailed analysis. This information is useful for long-term health tracking and identifying chronic neurological conditions.

The sensors, developed by a multidisciplinary research team of engineers at the University of California San Diego (La Jolla, CA, USA), offer a more convenient alternative to existing devices for monitoring brain activity and sweat levels. Notably, the sensors can be used during everyday activities, including exercise. While the concept of in-ear monitoring isn't new, the integration of brain and body signal collection in one unit is a first. The researchers believe that since earbuds are so commonly worn, they offer a valuable opportunity for easy, convenient collection of health data.

These innovative sensors can gather data from an electroencephalogram (EEG), which monitors brain electrical activity, and also measure lactate, an organic acid produced during exercise and typical metabolic functions. This data can be used for multiple applications, such as diagnosing different kinds of seizures or assessing physical effort and stress levels. The team tested their device's performance against commercially available EEG headsets and blood samples containing lactate, finding the new sensors to be just as reliable. However, one downside is that meaningful lactate data can only be collected when the user is sweating, which usually requires exercise. Future research aims to eliminate this limitation.

The team is also focusing on enabling data processing directly within the device itself, with the ultimate goal of wirelessly sending this processed data to a computer or smartphone. They envision the addition of other metrics, like oxygen saturation and glucose levels, to the in-ear sensors' capabilities. In the long-term, the researchers see these advancements as stepping stones towards new treatment methods. They imagine a future where wearables like earbuds, watches, and phones can seamlessly track a wide variety of brain and body signals throughout the day, thereby enhancing the overall health and capabilities of the user.

"Being able to measure the dynamics of both brain cognitive activity and body metabolic state in one in-ear integrated device that doesn't intrude on the comfort and mobility of the user opens up tremendous opportunities for advancing health and wellness of people of all ages, anytime and anywhere,” said Gert Cauwenberghs, a professor in the Shu Chien Gene Lay Department of Bioengineering at UC San Diego.

