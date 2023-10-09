We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Screen-Printed, Flexible Sensors Allow Earbuds to Diagnose Neurodegenerative Conditions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: The screen-printed, flexible sensors are attached to the earbuds on a flexible, stamp-like surface (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)
Image: The screen-printed, flexible sensors are attached to the earbuds on a flexible, stamp-like surface (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

Flexible sensors screen-printed onto a stamp-like flexible surface can now transform a pair of earbuds into a tool to record the brain’s electrical activity as well as the body’s lactate levels. These sensors communicate with the earbuds, which then wirelessly send the gathered data to a smartphone or laptop for visualization and more detailed analysis. This information is useful for long-term health tracking and identifying chronic neurological conditions.

The sensors, developed by a multidisciplinary research team of engineers at the University of California San Diego (La Jolla, CA, USA), offer a more convenient alternative to existing devices for monitoring brain activity and sweat levels. Notably, the sensors can be used during everyday activities, including exercise. While the concept of in-ear monitoring isn't new, the integration of brain and body signal collection in one unit is a first. The researchers believe that since earbuds are so commonly worn, they offer a valuable opportunity for easy, convenient collection of health data.

These innovative sensors can gather data from an electroencephalogram (EEG), which monitors brain electrical activity, and also measure lactate, an organic acid produced during exercise and typical metabolic functions. This data can be used for multiple applications, such as diagnosing different kinds of seizures or assessing physical effort and stress levels. The team tested their device's performance against commercially available EEG headsets and blood samples containing lactate, finding the new sensors to be just as reliable. However, one downside is that meaningful lactate data can only be collected when the user is sweating, which usually requires exercise. Future research aims to eliminate this limitation.

The team is also focusing on enabling data processing directly within the device itself, with the ultimate goal of wirelessly sending this processed data to a computer or smartphone. They envision the addition of other metrics, like oxygen saturation and glucose levels, to the in-ear sensors' capabilities. In the long-term, the researchers see these advancements as stepping stones towards new treatment methods. They imagine a future where wearables like earbuds, watches, and phones can seamlessly track a wide variety of brain and body signals throughout the day, thereby enhancing the overall health and capabilities of the user.

"Being able to measure the dynamics of both brain cognitive activity and body metabolic state in one in-ear integrated device that doesn't intrude on the comfort and mobility of the user opens up tremendous opportunities for advancing health and wellness of people of all ages, anytime and anywhere,” said Gert Cauwenberghs, a professor in the Shu Chien Gene Lay Department of Bioengineering at UC San Diego.

Related Links:
University of California San Diego 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device
Aries 2
New
Non-Vented Full Face NIV Mask
F&P Visairo RT075

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
POC 3D Imaging Platform Enables Real-Time Assessment of Surgical Specimens in OR
3D-Printed Cerebral Cortex Tissues to Enable Personalized Implantation for Repairing...
Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique Limits Blood Loss by Partially Blocking Aorta...
Image: The groundbreaking MUSA-3 microsurgical robot is almost ready for clinical use (Photo courtesy of Microsure)

Groundbreaking Robot to Revolutionize Open Microsurgery

While supermicrosurgeons are among the most skilled in the surgical field, there are still constraints tied to human ability, especially when operating on the smallest parts of the anatomy.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
Image: FDA has cleared the Stat Profile Prime Plus analyzer for micro capillary sample mode (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit

Excessive blood collection for lab tests in critically ill patients is known to be a significant cause of severe anemia and increased use of blood products. This, in turn, leads to longer hospital stays... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Image: The global surgical lights market is expected to grow by close to USD 0.50 billion from 2022 to 2027 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures

The global surgical lights market is set to witness high growth, largely due to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, a surge in demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, and untapped opportunities... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE