First of Its Kind Magnetoelectric Material Can Reconnect Severed Nerves

For a long time, scientists have been interested in the healing capabilities of magnetoelectrics — substances that can convert magnetic fields into electric fields. These materials have the potential to gently stimulate neural tissue, offering a way to treat nerve damage or neurological conditions. But there's been a hitch: neurons often struggle to respond to the shape and frequency of the electric signals produced through this conversion. Now, a new magnetoelectric material that has been engineered to overcome this obstacle can perform magnetic-to-electric conversion 120 times faster than similar existing materials. Additionally, researchers have demonstrated its capability to accurately stimulate neurons remotely and even reconnect a severed sciatic nerve in a rat model.

Developed by neuroengineers at Rice University (Houston, TX, USA), the new magnetoelectric material offers qualities and performance that could revolutionize neurostimulation treatments. Instead of having to implant a device, small quantities of this material could simply be injected into the target area. To validate their work, the researchers conducted experiments in which they used this material to stimulate peripheral nerves in rats. They also demonstrated its potential for use in neuroprosthetics by proving it was capable of restoring function in a severed nerve.

“We can use this metamaterial to bridge the gap in a broken nerve and restore fast electric signal speeds,” said Joshua Chen, a Rice doctoral alumnus who is a lead author on the study. “Overall, we were able to rationally design a new metamaterial that overcomes many challenges in neurotechnology. And more importantly, this framework for advanced material design can be applied toward other applications like sensing and memory in electronics.”

