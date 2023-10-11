First of Its Kind Magnetoelectric Material Can Reconnect Severed Nerves

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Screen-Printed, Flexible Sensors Allow Earbuds to Diagnose Neurodegenerative Conditions
- Breakthrough ECG-AI Algorithm Detects Low Ejection Fraction in Patients at Risk of Heart Failure
- Cutting-Edge Robot to Detect Breast Cancer Early and More Accurately
- Wearable Sensor Patch Continuously Monitors ‘Last Line of Defense’ Antibiotic with Less Pain than Blood Draw
- Next-Gen Insertable Cardiac Monitor Offers Long-Term Monitoring for Arrhythmias
- Groundbreaking Robot to Revolutionize Open Microsurgery
- POC 3D Imaging Platform Enables Real-Time Assessment of Surgical Specimens in OR
- 3D-Printed Cerebral Cortex Tissues to Enable Personalized Implantation for Repairing Brain Injuries
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique Limits Blood Loss by Partially Blocking Aorta
- Protein Identified for Immune Rejection of Biomedical Implants to Pave Way for Bio-Integrative Medical Devices
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions
- Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Screen-Printed, Flexible Sensors Allow Earbuds to Diagnose Neurodegenerative Conditions
- Breakthrough ECG-AI Algorithm Detects Low Ejection Fraction in Patients at Risk of Heart Failure
- Cutting-Edge Robot to Detect Breast Cancer Early and More Accurately
- Wearable Sensor Patch Continuously Monitors ‘Last Line of Defense’ Antibiotic with Less Pain than Blood Draw
- Next-Gen Insertable Cardiac Monitor Offers Long-Term Monitoring for Arrhythmias
- Groundbreaking Robot to Revolutionize Open Microsurgery
- POC 3D Imaging Platform Enables Real-Time Assessment of Surgical Specimens in OR
- 3D-Printed Cerebral Cortex Tissues to Enable Personalized Implantation for Repairing Brain Injuries
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique Limits Blood Loss by Partially Blocking Aorta
- Protein Identified for Immune Rejection of Biomedical Implants to Pave Way for Bio-Integrative Medical Devices
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions
- Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes