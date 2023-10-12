We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Novel IV Catheter with Multi-Access Blood Control Reduces Risk of Bloodborne Pathogen Exposure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Oct 2023
Image: The Introcan Safety family of peripheral IV catheters offers safety features that are activated automatically (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)
Image: The Introcan Safety family of peripheral IV catheters offers safety features that are activated automatically (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)

Getting intravenous (IV) access is a key part of infusion therapy, and healthcare professionals are still at risk for needlestick injuries. These injuries can expose them to infections from bloodborne pathogens. Research has indicated that fully automatic safety devices are twice as effective as semi-automatic push-button shields and three times more effective than manually operated sliding shields in preventing needlestick injuries. Now, a new IV catheter with multi-access blood control and fully automatic safety features aims to offer enhanced protection to clinicians whenever they access the catheter hub.

B. Braun Medical (Melsungen, Germany) has launched its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter which comes with multi-access blood control. This new catheter is part of B. Braun's continuing efforts to develop catheters that minimize needlestick injuries. What sets this catheter apart is that it not only provides automatic protection against needlestick injuries but also includes a feature that protects from blood exposure each time the catheter hub is accessed. This lowers the chance of exposure to bloodborne pathogens throughout the IV procedure.

Another concern besides needlestick injuries is the risk of blood exposure from spillage when accessing the catheter hub. Catheters with blood control features have been proven to significantly cut down on the risk of blood exposure as well as the time and effort needed for cleanup. Survey results also suggest possible cost savings in terms of time and supplies needed for cleaning up blood spills. The Introcan Safety 2 Catheter's multi-access blood control feature is designed to work repeatedly, reducing the risk of blood exposure and spillage during the entire IV process.

"Appropriate device selection is key to achieving successful PIVC outcomes," said Chad Laity, Director of Marketing, Vascular Access, IV Systems and Securement. "The newly launched Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with Multi-Access Blood Control provides clinicians with another option when choosing the right device for their patients. When combined with our Peripheral Advantage Program, our technology and solutions are designed to facilitate the best possible outcomes around vascular access care."

Related Links:
B. Braun Medical 

