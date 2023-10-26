We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI from Patient ECGs Can Detect Cardiovascular Disease Risks Sooner, Suggests Study

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Oct 2023
Image: A new study suggests ECG-AI can detect cardiovascular disease risks sooner (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: A new study suggests ECG-AI can detect cardiovascular disease risks sooner (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, characterized by arteries that are narrowed or clogged due to fatty deposits, is the number one cause of death worldwide. Often, the condition is driven by coronary artery disease, which many people may have without even knowing it. Tools available to clinicians like the pooled cohort equation are used to evaluate a patient's 10-year risk of heart attacks and strokes, although these methods are not without flaws. Electrocardiograms (ECGs), which record the electrical activity of the heart, are commonly used tests. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to recognize and analyze hidden disease patterns in these electrical signals. Now, a new study suggests that AI applied to patient ECGs could offer a more efficient way to assess the risk of heart disease.

According to the research, AI algorithms trained on ECG data can detect potential risks much earlier than existing risk-calculation methods. They can identify symptoms of coronary artery disease like arterial calcification and obstructions, as well as signs of previous heart attacks. The ECG-based AI for evaluating coronary artery disease risk was jointly created by at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) and Anumana, Inc. (Cambridge, MA, USA) using a retrospective analysis of electronic medical records from over seven million U.S. patients to train three distinct AI models. These models were designed to spot coronary artery calcium, arterial blockages, and poor movement in segments of the heart's left ventricle, which is an indicator of a past heart attack.

"Used together, the three independent ECG-AI models predicted which patients had a high risk of hidden coronary artery disease, and therefore a high risk of having a heart attack. This is important information to guide our conversations with patients at the point of care, especially since the AI was useful in calculating these risks for as short as three years," said Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. "Used alone, the pooled cohort equation estimates the 10-year risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The addition of ECG-AI to see hidden risks sooner has the potential to save more lives. This model may also help identify people who do not know they have coronary disease who may benefit from lifesaving therapies."

Related Links:
Mayo Clinic 
Anumana, Inc. 

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Laser-Based Imaging Technique Enables Much Faster Tissue Diagnosis during Tumor ...
Collaborative Magnetic Microrobots Open New Horizons for Promising Biomedical Ap...
Improved Medical Implants Could Influence Immune System to Help Instead of Harming...
Image: For the first time, one electrode targets two portions of brain for dual benefit (Photo courtesy of OHSU)

Brain Implant Successfully Controls Both Seizures and OCD

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a chronic mental health condition affecting roughly 2.2 million adults from all walks of life. People with OCD experience ongoing, troubling thoughts (known as obsessions)... Read more

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Image: The WHO has outlined considerations for regulation of artificial intelligence for health (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare

As healthcare data becomes increasingly abundant and analytical methods like machine learning, logic-based systems, and statistical techniques advance, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to... Read more

