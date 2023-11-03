We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Needle-Free Blood Draw Technology Compatible with Integrated Catheters to Elevate Clinical Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Nov 2023
Image: BD has advanced its “One-Stick Hospital Stay” vision with the launch of next-generation needle-free blood draw technology (Photo courtesy of BD)
Image: BD has advanced its "One-Stick Hospital Stay" vision with the launch of next-generation needle-free blood draw technology (Photo courtesy of BD)

Inserting a peripheral IV and drawing blood are among the most frequent procedures patients undergo in hospitals. These routine practices, however, come with their share of difficulties, including unsuccessful initial attempts at insertion, repeated catheter failures, and samples of inferior quality. These issues can prolong hospitalization, increase costs, and negatively impact patient satisfaction. Now, a new peripheral line draw solution that delivers the first and only compatibility with integrated catheters aims to elevate the standard of care in hospitals.

Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (BD, Franklin Lakes, N.J., USA) new PIVO Pro needle-free blood collection device comes with design improvements to achieve the first and only compatibility with integrated and long peripheral IV catheters, including the new Nexiva Closed IV Catheter System with NearPort IV Access. This expands on current PIVO compatibility with traditional short peripheral IV catheters available since 2017. The new solution combines the clinical benefits shown for the integrated closed Nexiva Catheter System, including longer dwell times and reduced catheter complications, with the ability to draw high-quality blood samples directly from a patient's peripheral IV line with PIVO Pro, reducing the need for additional needlesticks.

The combination of PIVO Pro and the Nexiva system, featuring NearPort IV Access, is engineered to provide ideal conditions for drawing blood, aiming to enhance both the efficiency of healthcare providers and the comfort of patients. This blood draw innovation is intended to help maximize IV performance, minimize sample errors which can lead to retests and delays in care, and reduce complications that result in extra procedures and the need for new IV lines. By eliminating needles from the blood draw process and cutting down on IV replacements, it has the potential to lower the risk of needlestick injuries and exposure to blood for healthcare workers, while preserving a patient's vessel health. BD's latest innovation in their Peripheral Line Draw Solution is part of the company’s commitment to a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," which encompasses reducing unnecessary needlesticks by choosing and correctly placing the right vascular access device from the start, utilizing a single IV line for all therapies and blood draws, and maintaining the IV line properly to avoid complications and replacements, ensuring it lasts for the duration of a patient's time in the hospital.

"The latest innovation to our PIVO portfolio helps expand needle-free blood collection to even more patients and clinicians as we continue to redefine the standard of care through our 'One-Stick Hospital Stay' vision," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "This new solution helps to reduce unnecessary and repeat needlesticks in the hospital while elevating clinical outcomes, improving workflow and creating a better experience for clinicians and patients."

