We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




World's Highest-Multiplex POC System with RNA Quantitating Ability Detects Bacterial Infection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Nov 2023
Print article
Image: The TriVerity Acute Infection and Sepsis Test System (Photo courtesy of Inflammatix)
Image: The TriVerity Acute Infection and Sepsis Test System (Photo courtesy of Inflammatix)

Sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are major contributors to increasing deaths and healthcare costs globally. In clinical settings, diagnosing and treating these conditions present significant challenges. Physicians, especially in emergency rooms, often face difficulties in making prompt, accurate decisions regarding antibiotic use for the roughly 15 million patients annually who present with suspected acute infection and sepsis. In response to this challenge, a new test system specifically designed for emergency department use is being developed. This system aims to evaluate the likelihood of bacterial or viral infections and the risk of acute decompensation, which necessitates ICU-level care, in patients with suspected acute infection and sepsis.

Inflammatix, Inc. (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) has completed technical development for its TriVerity Acute Infection and Sepsis Test System. This system includes the Myrna Instrument and the TriVerity Cartridge. The Myrna Instrument is adept at analyzing up to 64 messenger RNAs (mRNAs) from whole blood or other types of samples within approximately 30 minutes. Designed for potential use at the point-of-care, the Myrna Instrument is aimed to meet the criteria for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver. The accompanying disposable cartridges are designed to be stable at room temperature for up to a year.

The TriVerity Acute Infection and Sepsis Test, a leading product from Inflammatix, utilizes a panel of 29 mRNAs to interpret the body's immune response, assisting in the diagnosis of patients with suspected acute infection and sepsis. This test is particularly targeted at diagnosing patients who present with suspected infections in U.S. emergency departments. Inflammatix is actively working on completing its clinical studies, including the SEPSIS-SHIELD study, which is essential for the submission of the TriVerity Test system to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This multi-center study has already enrolled 955 patients out of the anticipated 1,500. Inflammatix anticipates the completion of the study and the subsequent FDA submission by spring 2024.

"Myrna will be the world's highest-multiplex point-of-care system capable of quantitating RNA, allowing us to bring 'precision medicine' into acute care settings," said Dr. Timothy Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Inflammatix. "Completing technical development brings TriVerity a step closer to FDA submission and launch, and enables us to execute key clinical studies."

"With the completion of the test system, we look forward to further exploring partnerships that bring existing RNA signatures onto the Myrna ecosystem," Dr. Sweeney commented. "This may be an especially viable pathway given expected changes to the regulation of lab-developed tests and the increased reliance on a biomarker-driven approach to immunotherapy development."

Related Links:
Inflammatix, Inc.

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Patient Flow Management Solution
INSIGHT
Gold Supplier
Conductive Gel
Tensive

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World’s First Smart Breathing Tube for Mechanically Ventilated Patients to Prevent...
AI Predicts Sudden Cardiac Death and Cardiovascular Risk
Wireless Pacemaker Recharges Battery by Generating Electrical Energy from Heartbeats...
Image: The P-CARE needle that softens with body temperature (Photo courtesy of KAIST)

Intravenous Needle Irreversibly Softens Via Body Temperature Upon Insertion

Intravenous (IV) injections are a common medical procedure worldwide, known for their quick action and the ability to continuously administer medication by injecting drugs directly into the bloodstream.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First-of-Its-Kind Wireless Guidewire for TAVR Provides Real-Time Physiologic Data...
Robotic Surgical System Seamlessly Integrates into OR for New Clinical Experienc...
Implantable Wireless Cardiac Pacemaker to Reduce Mechanical Burden of Pacing-Related...
Image: The FDA-cleared XR90 AR-based visualization and navigation platform has witnessed its first clinical use (Photo courtesy of MediView XR)

AR-Based Surgical Visualization and Navigation System Sees First Inpatient Utilization

Current medical imaging tools have limitations, notably flat panel monitors that confine doctors to 2D imagery and require looking away from the patient during procedures, possibly affecting outcomes.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH

 

2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE