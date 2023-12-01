Innovative Gel Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Challenging Gastrointestinal Leaks

Expo Medicaview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Programmable Bacteria Could Cure Cancer with Single $1 Dose
- Machine Learning Model Accurately Predicts Cardiac Arrest in ICU Patients Using ECG Data
- Cutting-Edge Wearable Device with Gold Nanowires to Enhance Disease Diagnosis
- Injectable, Grain-of-Rice-Sized Glucose Biosensor Continuously Measures Sugar Levels
- Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers New Approach for Treatment of Hypertension
- First-of-Its-Kind 4K Single-Use Surgical Arthroscope Simplifies Endoscopy
- Soft Supercapacitor Could Power Implantable Devices
- Novel Surgical Implant Kills Infection-Causing Bacteria Without Compromising Tissue Integration
- New Biologic Repair Patch Uses Natural Body Motion to Fix Herniated Discs
- First Biological Implants Used for Treatment of Cartilage Lesions and Osteoarthritis in Humans
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
- Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
- New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
- Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
- Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
Expo Medicaview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Programmable Bacteria Could Cure Cancer with Single $1 Dose
- Machine Learning Model Accurately Predicts Cardiac Arrest in ICU Patients Using ECG Data
- Cutting-Edge Wearable Device with Gold Nanowires to Enhance Disease Diagnosis
- Injectable, Grain-of-Rice-Sized Glucose Biosensor Continuously Measures Sugar Levels
- Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers New Approach for Treatment of Hypertension
- First-of-Its-Kind 4K Single-Use Surgical Arthroscope Simplifies Endoscopy
- Soft Supercapacitor Could Power Implantable Devices
- Novel Surgical Implant Kills Infection-Causing Bacteria Without Compromising Tissue Integration
- New Biologic Repair Patch Uses Natural Body Motion to Fix Herniated Discs
- First Biological Implants Used for Treatment of Cartilage Lesions and Osteoarthritis in Humans
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
- Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
- New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
- Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
- Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- Richard Wolf to Present Innovative System Solutions at Germany Trade Show
- PROTEC to Launch New Motorized PRS 500 B X-ray System
- Randox to Showcase Future-Proofing Diagnostic Technology at Trade Fair
- NDS Announces New OR Networking Solution at Germany Trade Show
- Global Good and Motic Announce AI-Powered Microscope at MEDICA 2017
- Rober Showcases Pioneering ‘Zero Pressure’ Mattresses in Germany
- UK Companies Showcase Life-Saving Solutions at Medica 2018
- Siemens Healthineers Showcases ACUSON Ultrasound Product Portfolio
- Metaltronica Presents Digital Mammography Systems at Medical Trade Fair
- Canon Displays New Products at MEDICA Show
- Samsung Medison Exhibits New HERA I10 Combination Ultrasound System
- Medtronic Displays Patient Monitoring Systems at MEDICA 2019
- Healcerion Exhibits SONON Wireless Handheld Ultrasound at MEDICA 2019
- Hans Rudolph Exhibits Latest Range of Oro-Nasal Masks at MEDICA 2019
- EIZO Demonstrates CuratOR Alipe IP-Based Video Management Solution at MEDICA 2019
- Fisher & Paykel Demonstrates Humidified Nasal High Flow System for Delivering Respiratory Support at MEDICA 2021
- Axcent Medical Showcases Premium ICU Ventilator and Electronic Anesthesia Workstation at MEDICA 2021
- MESI Demonstrates Revolutionary mTABLET System at MEDICA 2021
- Microlife Presents the Only Blood Pressure Monitor with Integrated AFIB Detection at MEDICA 2021
- Innovative Health Presents Its Breakthrough Versatile and Low Cost Non-Electric Infusion System at MEDICA 2021
- Huntleigh Exhibits Range of Vital Signs Monitoring Solutions at MEDICA 2022
- Owen Mumford Presents Cutting-Edge Capillary Blood Sampling Devices for POC Testing
- Noul Demonstrates AI-Driven On-Site Diagnostics Platform at MEDICA 2022
- KUKA Presents Robot-Based Assistance Systems at MEDICA 2022
- Heyer Medical Exhibits State-Of-The-Art Ventilators, Anesthesia Workstations and Surgical Lights
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- LG Electronics Exhibits High Resolution Monitors for Surgery and Medical Diagnosis
- Advantech Demonstrates High-Performance Healthcare Systems and Solutions
- MAVIG Highlights X-Ray Protective Clothing and Suspension Systems for Medical Equipment
- EIZO GmbH Presents New 4K Visualization Solutions for Operating Room
- OptoMedic Showcases World of Fluorescence Endoscopy Technologies