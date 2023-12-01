Advanced Vascular Access Ultrasound System Improves Clinician Efficiency

The use of X-ray to confirm the tip placement of peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) results in a waste of clinical care time, patient exposure to harmful radiation, and delayed medical therapy. Now, a new, advanced ultrasound system has been designed to help improve clinician efficiency when placing PICCs, central venous catheters, IV lines, and other vascular access devices.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has launched the all-in-one SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System equipped with a 15.6-inch touch screen that offers an intuitive user interface and superior image quality. This system incorporates the latest catheter placement tools and technology, supporting clinicians throughout the vascular access device insertion procedure. Notable features include the Cue Needle Tracking System, which provides real-time, continuous tracking of the needle, and the Sherlock 3CG+ Tip Confirmation System, ensuring accurate catheter tip navigation and placement.

Additionally, the SiteRite 9 System incorporates smart technologies for vessel assessment, automatically detecting vessels and integrating with measurement tools. This helps clinicians in choosing the most suitable catheter size, facilitating informed decisions during procedures. The system also includes capabilities for patient data look-up, capturing and auto-filling information, and transferring records, all of which contribute to streamlining the workflow for healthcare providers.

This innovation is a key component of BD's vascular access management portfolio and aligns with their vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay." The aim is to improve the common hospital procedure of vascular access device placement, leveraging ultrasound technology to enhance the success rate of first-attempt insertions and minimize unnecessary needlesticks. The SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System has been granted 510(k) clearance and is currently available in the U.S. market.

"Our latest innovation in ultrasound technology is designed to make vascular access care delivery easier and more efficient for clinicians — whether they've been on the job for years or are new to the field," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "By combining our decades of leadership in vascular access with voice-of-the-customer enhancements, we've developed a best-in-class solution to aid in insertion success on the first attempt and reduce the need for repeated needlesticks to deliver a better care experience for everyone involved."

