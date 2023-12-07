We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Low-Dose Radiation Therapy Demonstrates Potential for Treatment of Heart Failure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Dec 2023
Image: Radiotherapy may improve heart function by reducing inflammatory immune cells (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: Radiotherapy may improve heart function by reducing inflammatory immune cells (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Millions of people are living with heart failure, a condition where the heart progressively loses its capacity to effectively circulate oxygenated blood throughout the body. Heart failure can arise from various causes, such as previous heart attacks, viral infections, or chronic arrhythmias like ventricular tachycardia, which is a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm. In a novel approach, a team comprising cardiologists and radiation oncologists has explored the use of radiation therapy, typically a cancer treatment, to manage ventricular tachycardia in heart failure patients. Initial studies on a small patient group and experimental models in mice suggest that low-dose radiation therapy could potentially enhance heart function in different heart failure forms. While further research is necessary to assess its application in heart failure patients, these findings imply that radiation may have broader and possibly advantageous impacts on hearts with significant inflammation than previously thought.

Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL, St. Louis, MO, USA) studied nine patients with ventricular tachycardia, conducting cardiac MRI scans before and after administering radiation treatment. The post-radiation MRIs revealed notable improvements in heart function, particularly the left ventricle's enhanced pumping ability, which circulates blood throughout the body. This improvement was observed mere days after treatment, indicating it was not solely due to arrhythmia reduction, which typically occurs over weeks and months. The team also examined low-dose radiation's effects on mice models with heart failure from three different causes. The results mirrored those seen in human patients: mice that received radiation therapy displayed better heart function, especially in the left ventricle. Notably, in mice with progressive heart failure, radiation treatment extended their survival, suggesting a direct correlation between improved heart function and increased survival.

In the mice with heart failure treated with radiation, there was a noticeable reduction in fibrosis or scar tissue, and a decrease in cardiac macrophages, an immune cell type known for driving heart inflammation. Generally, irradiated hearts showed fewer rapidly proliferating cells, such as immune cells and fibroblasts, which are known to exacerbate heart failure. Conversely, typical heart muscle cells rarely, if ever, divide. The research team plans to extend their investigation to patients already undergoing radiation therapy for ventricular tachycardia, aiming to delve deeper into radiation's impact on the heart. The current study, demonstrated through MRI, indicated improved heart function. The team now intends to conduct more comprehensive studies to ascertain if there is a corresponding decrease in inflammation in human hearts, akin to the findings in the mouse models.

“The radiation therapy used to treat ventricular tachycardia is targeted to a specific location in the heart; however, a large portion of the rest of the heart gets a low-dose exposure,” said co-senior author and cardiologist Ali Javaheri, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine. “We wanted to understand the effects of that low-dose radiation on these patients’ hearts. There was concern that it could be harmful to overall heart function, even though it treats dangerous arrhythmia. We were surprised to find the opposite: Heart function appeared to be improved after radiation therapy, at least in the short term.”

WUSTL

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Endovascular Catheter Opens Blocked Arteries Deep Within Lungs
First Clinical-Grade Diagnostic Wrist-Worn Device Designed for Long Term Monitoring...
Innovative Gel Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Challenging Gastrointestinal Leaks...
Image: The Bioptx Biosensing Band incorporates short-wave infrared biosensing technology (Photo courtesy of Rockley Photonics)

Wearable Laser-Based Technology Ushers in Next Generation of Health Monitoring

The integration of miniature short-wave infrared (SWIR) laser-based spectroscopy biosensing alongside conventional LED-based photoplethysmography (PPG) biosensing has enabled a new category of non-invasive... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI Transforms Colonoscopy by Improving Detection and Reducing Missed Rates
New Implants Reduce Infection and Improve Recovery from Orthopedic Surgery
Brain Implants Revive Cognitive Abilities Long After Traumatic Brain Injury
Image: Smart lasers could eventually replace scalpels and saws in surgery (Photo courtesy of University of Basel)

Miniature Laser System Could Accurately Distinguish Tumors from Healthy Tissue

The integration of lasers into ophthalmology since the early 1990s marked a significant technological advancement, and since then, laser technology has expanded its reach into other medical fields.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

