We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking Needle-Free Ultrasound Technology to Revolutionize Vaccine Delivery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: Ultrasound pulses deliver vaccines through the skin without needles (Photo courtesy of Darcy Dunn-Lawless)
Image: Ultrasound pulses deliver vaccines through the skin without needles (Photo courtesy of Darcy Dunn-Lawless)

A significant number of adults and children harbor intense fears of needles, a problematic factor given the reliance of public health on vaccinations, typically administered through injections. In response to this challenge, a novel ultrasound-based technique offers a needle-free and painless solution for vaccine delivery, potentially enhancing immune responses without the discomfort of a jab.

Researchers at University of Oxford (Oxford, UK) are exploring this innovative approach to vaccine administration that eliminates the need for needles. This technique employs an acoustic phenomenon known as 'cavitation,' which involves the formation and rapid collapse of bubbles triggered by sound waves. The team is focusing on utilizing the intense mechanical energy bursts from these collapsing bubbles in three key ways: firstly, to clear pathways through the skin's outer dead cell layer, enabling vaccine molecules to penetrate; secondly, to actively propel the drug molecules through these newly created channels; and thirdly, to permeate the cell membranes, a crucial step for certain vaccine types that need to enter the cells to be effective.

Initial tests on living organisms showed that while the cavitation method delivered substantially fewer vaccine molecules compared to traditional injection methods (700 times less), it surprisingly elicited a stronger immune response. The researchers speculate this increased efficiency might be due to the ultrasonic method targeting the skin, which is rich in immune cells, as opposed to muscle tissue typically targeted by injections. This discovery suggests the potential for a more effective and economical vaccine delivery method, reducing costs and improving efficacy, all while minimizing the risk of side effects.

“In my opinion, the main potential side effect is universal to all physical techniques in medicine: If you apply too much energy to the body, you can damage tissue,” said Darcy Dunn-Lawless, a doctoral student at the University of Oxford’s Institute of Biomedical Engineering. “Exposure to excessive cavitation can cause mechanical damage to cells and structures. However, there is good evidence that such damage can be avoided by limiting exposure, so a key part of my research is to try and fully identify where this safety threshold lies for vaccine delivery.”

Related Links:
University of Oxford 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Exam Table
PF400
Gold Supplier
Temperature Monitor
ThermoScan Temperature Monitoring Unit

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Laser-Based Technology Ushers in Next Generation of Health Monitoring
Novel Endovascular Catheter Opens Blocked Arteries Deep Within Lungs
First Clinical-Grade Diagnostic Wrist-Worn Device Designed for Long Term Monitoring...
Image: An oil droplet (yellow) stabilized by temperature-sensitive microgels (green) in water (blue) (Photo courtesy of Marcel Rey)

Protected Droplets Could Revolutionize Methods of Targeting Medicines to Specific Body Locations

Emulsions are mixtures consisting of droplets suspended in a liquid where they don’t dissolve or mix. A common example is milk, where fat droplets, stabilized by milk proteins, are dispersed in water.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI Transforms Colonoscopy by Improving Detection and Reducing Missed Rates
New Implants Reduce Infection and Improve Recovery from Orthopedic Surgery
Brain Implants Revive Cognitive Abilities Long After Traumatic Brain Injury
Image: Smart lasers could eventually replace scalpels and saws in surgery (Photo courtesy of University of Basel)

Miniature Laser System Could Accurately Distinguish Tumors from Healthy Tissue

The integration of lasers into ophthalmology since the early 1990s marked a significant technological advancement, and since then, laser technology has expanded its reach into other medical fields.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE