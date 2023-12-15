Pioneering Magnetic Sensor Technology to Revolutionize 24/7 Heart Monitoring

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) is a quantum mechanical effect observed at the nanoscale, where the electrical resistance of a tiny insulating barrier placed between two ferromagnetic layers changes dramatically depending on their magnetic alignment. If the magnetic orientations of these layers align parallel to each other, it becomes easier for electrons to tunnel through the barrier, resulting in lower resistance. Conversely, if the orientations are antiparallel, the electrons face a higher energy barrier, leading to a significant increase in resistance. This fascinating technology is now being leveraged to detect minute magnetic signals emitted by the body’s organs, such as the heart and arm muscles.

Neuranics (Scotland, UK) is at the forefront of developing this innovative magnetic sensor technology, aimed at enhancing health, fitness, and metaverse applications. Leveraging the TMR effect, Neuranics’ patented technology is capable of sensing tiny magnetic signals produced by the body’s muscles, offering a significant improvement in tracking health and fitness metrics and in developing interfaces between humans and machines. The company's magnetocardiography (MCG) sensors, designed for a single point of contact with the body or through light clothing, are set to replace the conventional 3-lead electrocardiography (ECG) sensors currently used in sports fitness gadgets and medical monitoring devices. These MCG sensors provide more detailed and clear insights into heart function, including blood flow within the heart's main valves.

Neuranics is preparing to launch a magnetic sensor development kit that captures the heart’s magnetic activity and wirelessly transmits this data via Bluetooth for continuous, round-the-clock recording and analysis on various devices like smartphones, tablets, or laptops. This upcoming kit will include Neuranics' latest magnetic sensor capable of detecting subtle magnetic signals from the heart muscle, prototype electronics, a Bluetooth interface, laptop analysis software, and an Android app. This kit will enable developers to explore the potential of magnetic sensors, with the provided software and app offering extensive customization options.

“With our breakthrough technology sports, fitness and healthcare companies can develop new products based on the benefits of magnetic sensors,” said CEO Noel McKenna.

