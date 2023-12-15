We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Pioneering Magnetic Sensor Technology to Revolutionize 24/7 Heart Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: The low-profile magnetic sensors can detect magnetic fields generated by the muscles and the heart (Photo courtesy of Neuranics)
Image: The low-profile magnetic sensors can detect magnetic fields generated by the muscles and the heart (Photo courtesy of Neuranics)

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) is a quantum mechanical effect observed at the nanoscale, where the electrical resistance of a tiny insulating barrier placed between two ferromagnetic layers changes dramatically depending on their magnetic alignment. If the magnetic orientations of these layers align parallel to each other, it becomes easier for electrons to tunnel through the barrier, resulting in lower resistance. Conversely, if the orientations are antiparallel, the electrons face a higher energy barrier, leading to a significant increase in resistance. This fascinating technology is now being leveraged to detect minute magnetic signals emitted by the body’s organs, such as the heart and arm muscles.

Neuranics (Scotland, UK) is at the forefront of developing this innovative magnetic sensor technology, aimed at enhancing health, fitness, and metaverse applications. Leveraging the TMR effect, Neuranics’ patented technology is capable of sensing tiny magnetic signals produced by the body’s muscles, offering a significant improvement in tracking health and fitness metrics and in developing interfaces between humans and machines. The company's magnetocardiography (MCG) sensors, designed for a single point of contact with the body or through light clothing, are set to replace the conventional 3-lead electrocardiography (ECG) sensors currently used in sports fitness gadgets and medical monitoring devices. These MCG sensors provide more detailed and clear insights into heart function, including blood flow within the heart's main valves.

Neuranics is preparing to launch a magnetic sensor development kit that captures the heart’s magnetic activity and wirelessly transmits this data via Bluetooth for continuous, round-the-clock recording and analysis on various devices like smartphones, tablets, or laptops. This upcoming kit will include Neuranics' latest magnetic sensor capable of detecting subtle magnetic signals from the heart muscle, prototype electronics, a Bluetooth interface, laptop analysis software, and an Android app. This kit will enable developers to explore the potential of magnetic sensors, with the provided software and app offering extensive customization options.

“With our breakthrough technology sports, fitness and healthcare companies can develop new products based on the benefits of magnetic sensors,” said CEO Noel McKenna.

Related Links:
Neuranics

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
OR Table Accessory
Angular Accessory Rail
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Antimicrobial Coating for Medical Implants Offers Non-Drug Based Approach to Prevent...
Hemostatic Sealing Patch Clinically Proven to Stop Disruptive Bleeding
Wireless Millirobots Could Remove Blood Clots from Difficult-to-Reach Blood Vess...
Image: The LUNA Surgical System is Asensus’ next generation digital surgery platform (Photo courtesy of Asensus Surgical)

Next Generation Digital Surgery Platform to Revolutionize Surgical Procedures

An integrated digital surgery solution comprising a next-generation surgical platform and instruments, real-time intraoperative clinical intelligence, and a secure cloud platform for applying machine learning... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE