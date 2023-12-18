Heart Valve That Grows With Patient Could Reduce Surgeries in Children

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Pioneering Magnetic Sensor Technology to Revolutionize 24/7 Heart Monitoring
- New Method of Analyzing ECG Test Helps Clinicians Predict Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- AI-Powered Skin Scanner Assesses Diabetes Severity by Measuring Microvascular Changes
- Protected Droplets Could Revolutionize Methods of Targeting Medicines to Specific Body Locations
- Wearable Laser-Based Technology Ushers in Next Generation of Health Monitoring
- Next Generation Digital Surgery Platform to Revolutionize Surgical Procedures
- Antimicrobial Coating for Medical Implants Offers Non-Drug Based Approach to Prevent Surgical Infections
- Hemostatic Sealing Patch Clinically Proven to Stop Disruptive Bleeding
- Wireless Millirobots Could Remove Blood Clots from Difficult-to-Reach Blood Vessels
- New Flow-Diverting Stent Treats Unruptured Brain Aneurysms Safely and Effectively
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- 5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
- International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
- Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
- New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
- Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
