Novel Luer Access Device to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Bloodstream Infections

Image: The new CARESITE Micro Luer Access Device is designed to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and decrease infection risk (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)

Hospital-acquired bloodstream infections (HA-BSIs), which are generally associated with catheter insertions, are a primary cause of morbidity and mortality. Now, a neutral displacement Luer access device has been designed to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and minimize infection risk, making IV access safer for patients and healthcare providers.

B. Braun Medical (Bethlehem, PA, USA) has launched its new CARESITE Micro Luer Access Device featuring the first and only neutral needleless connector not made with Bisphenol A (BPA), a harmful chemical that causes multi-organ toxicity. The CARESITE Micro Device is manufactured using a drug-resistant material which can help lower the risk of infections and drug exposure as a result of stress cracks related to material and drug incompatibility. The CARESITE Micro Device has a smooth, flat surface that enables proper disinfection, and features a straight fluid path design that helps achieve flushing of blood and medications using a small flush volume, thereby reducing the risk of HA-BSI.

"We are excited to introduce the CARESITE Micro Luer Access Device. Helping to reduce HA-BSIs and accidental drug exposure supports our commitment to the safety of the patients and providers we serve," said Angela Karpf, MD, Corporate Vice President, Medical Affairs.

