All-in-One Central Nursing Platform Set to Transform Patient Monitoring and Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Dec 2023
Image: The new CNS-2101 platform aims to set a new standard for central nursing (Photo courtesy of Nihon Kohden)
Image: The new CNS-2101 platform aims to set a new standard for central nursing (Photo courtesy of Nihon Kohden)

An innovative new platform aims to advance central nursing capabilities by enhancing efficiency, communication, and patient care.

Nihon Kohden (Tokyo, Japan) has launched the new CNS-2101 central nursing station that offers an intuitive interface, streamlined data integration, flexible placement, and simplified setup. This all-in-one solution with an integrated CPU and touchscreen display significantly reduces the installation space required, providing the freedom to choose the most suitable device placement. It eliminates restrictions due to bulky under-counter equipment and the need for KVM solutions to relocate CPUs away from the nurses' station. The CNS-2101 offers a clutter-free and efficient setup along with easy installation, and space-efficient design.

The CNS-2101 comes with new features such as immediate access to wandering and fall detection alerts through the company’s newly deployed G3 series transmitters. This allows users to enjoy seamless monitoring with automatic resumption when patients return from testing or other activities and are reconnected to the devices. Additionally, users can keep track of the expected return time when patients are expected to return to the units. Accelerated data delivery to healthcare providers translates to swifter responsiveness to patients’ requirements. The system’s “Send to EMR” interface allows users to select ECG strips, perform caliper measurements, add nursing notes, and directly send data to their EMR system.

Nihon Kohden’s streamlined data integration seamlessly incorporates information into electronic medical records, paging systems, and remote viewing applications, and fosters genuine data collaboration among departments. The CNS-2101 offers a redesigned graphic user interface (GUI) for easier review of patient data, user-friendly menus, and easy-to-navigate review screens that align with other Nihon Kohden product interfaces, enhancing usability and familiarity. Timestamped data enables users to quickly align arrhythmias with full disclosure and vital signs data, expediting clinical decisions.

“With the launch of CNS-2101, we aim to advance central nursing capabilities to better meet evolving health care needs,” said Eiichi (Eddie) Tanaka, President & CEO of Nihon Kohden America, LLC.

Nihon Kohden

Detecto

