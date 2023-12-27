We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Wearable Sensor Could Reduce Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Dec 2023
Image: Catheter-related bloodstream infection can be life-threatening, extend hospital stay and increase costs (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Engineering)
Image: Catheter-related bloodstream infection can be life-threatening, extend hospital stay and increase costs (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Engineering)

Hospitalized patients already face numerous challenges, and the risk of acquiring a catheter-related bloodstream infection only adds to their burden. These infections, often life-threatening, can prolong hospital stays and escalate treatment costs. They commonly occur when a central venous catheter, or a central line, is placed in a large vein leading directly to the heart. These catheters are crucial for critically ill patients, enabling rapid medication administration or heart function monitoring.

In response to this critical issue, researchers at Texas A&M University (College Station, TX, USA) are pioneering a catheter dressing designed to reduce the frequency and severity of catheter-related bloodstream infections. This innovative dressing, integrated with the catheter, will incorporate wireless sensors capable of detecting extremely low levels of bacterial growth on the skin. Currently, no catheters in the market can automatically and swiftly detect bacterial growth at the catheter-insertion site. Previous attempts by other researchers to detect bacteria indirectly, such as through variations in skin pH, haven't addressed the need for direct bacteria detection.

Often, initial signs of infection might be overlooked because the dressing conceals symptoms like swelling or drainage. Any delay in detecting an infection provides time for it to escalate. Once an infection is suspected, healthcare providers must await blood test results to confirm its presence and might resort to broad-spectrum antibiotics while waiting, which can lead to antibiotic resistance.

The successful development of this dressing with embedded wearable sensors signifies a potential paradigm shift. It can alert healthcare providers to bacterial growth without the need to remove the dressing, leading to prompt and more accurate detection. This advancement could pave the way for immediate and targeted antibiotic treatments, reducing the prevalence of antibiotic resistance. Nonetheless, the research team faces several hurdles, including the challenge of detecting exceedingly low bacterial levels, ensuring the dressing's flexibility, incorporating a durable adhesive, and selecting materials that minimize allergic reactions in patients.

