Non-Invasive Sensor for Continuous, Real-Time Blood Data Collection and Analysis to Transform ICU Operations

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Dec 2023
Image: HYLA blood sensor is designed to provide real-time continuous measurements of key blood parameters (Photo courtesy of Inspira)
Image: HYLA blood sensor is designed to provide real-time continuous measurements of key blood parameters (Photo courtesy of Inspira)

Currently, frequent invasive blood tests are required to be done to detect changes in the medical condition of hospitalized patients. Now, a non-invasive real-time blood sensor is expected to reduce the need for such frequent invasive blood tests.

The HYLA blood sensor from Inspira Technologies (Ra'anana, Israel) is designed to continuously monitor critical biomarkers like partial oxygen and carbon dioxide pressures, which are vital for identifying health complications and monitoring patient health. This pioneering sensor has demonstrated an impressive 95% accuracy rate when compared to conventional blood gas analyzers. Unlike the periodic blood draws required by standard hospital analyzers, the HYLA sensor offers continuous and real-time monitoring. The non-invasive HYLA blood sensor is attached to the outer walls of a tube that has blood flowing through it and is designed to seamlessly integrate with the company’s INSPIRA ART100 extracorporeal blood circulation device.

Set to revolutionize patient care in Intensive Care Units (ICU), the HYLA Blood Sensor provides uninterrupted, real-time blood data collection and analysis. This technology promises to enhance patient outcomes by offering critical insights and timely alerts, ultimately aiming to refine medical procedures and the efficacy of medical devices. Its potential applications are vast, ranging from ICU monitoring and Invasive Mechanical Ventilation to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), Dialysis, and Cardiopulmonary bypass. This could be a game-changer for patients with conditions like acute respiratory or cardiac failure, pneumonia, acute kidney injury, or those undergoing major heart surgery. The development of the first HYLA variant marks a significant step towards its submission under a 510(k) pathway with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, which is expected in the second half of 2024.

"With our sensor technology, we are not only enriching our INSPIRA ART device line but also forging a path into the disposables market, setting the stage for groundbreaking developments in healthcare," said Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies.

Related Links:
Inspira Technologies 

Detecto

