We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Wearable Ultrasound Non-Invasively Treats Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: The technology is the first wearable therapeutic ultrasound designed to promote vasodilation and vessel growth (Photo courtesy of Vibrato Medical)
Image: The technology is the first wearable therapeutic ultrasound designed to promote vasodilation and vessel growth (Photo courtesy of Vibrato Medical)

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a condition affecting millions globally, where peripheral arteries become narrowed, restricting blood flow from the heart to other body parts. PAD patients with extreme blockages can progress to Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI), experiencing severe pain, non-healing sores, and wounds, often leading to limb amputation. Now, a novel, non-invasive, wearable therapeutic ultrasound device designed to treat CLTI and PAD can improve tissue perfusion, reduce symptoms, and save limbs.

Vibrato Medical (Newport Beach, CA, USA) is developing the first wearable therapeutic ultrasound device designed to promote vasodilation and vessel growth. Based on decades of therapeutic ultrasound research and the latest technological advancements, Vibrato’s technology is the first wearable therapeutic ultrasound device designed to promote vasodilation and vessel growth. Unlike endovascular and surgical revascularization, Vibrato’s technology can be applied without a single skin incision. Therapeutic ultrasound, the scientific basis of Vibrato’s approach, has been validated through animal and clinical studies that found it demonstrated vasodilation, collateral vessel growth, and angiogenesis.

Vibrato has now announced that data from an early feasibility study of non-invasive therapeutic ultrasound (TUS) to treat CLTI has successfully met its endpoint. The study evaluated patients with infrapopliteal PAD and measured changes in foot perfusion and oxygenation as well as therapy tolerance, compliance, and perception. Participants, categorized as having Rutherford class 3, 4, or 5 PAD, underwent 30-40 TUS treatment sessions over two months. Remarkably, each participant exhibited statistically significant improvements in perfusion post-treatment, demonstrating the potential of this device to revolutionize treatment for individuals suffering from severe PAD and CLTI.

“These early findings are promising for the future of non-invasive therapeutic options to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia,” said Juliana Elstad, CEO at Vibrato. “We’re looking forward to building on these findings as we begin our next prospective multi-center randomized clinical trial.”

Related Links:
Vibrato Medical

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Sensor for Continuous, Real-Time Blood Data Collection and Analysis...
Wearable Sensor Could Reduce Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections
New Stretchy, Wearable Throat Sensor Processes and Predicts Health Data Faster
Image: Pending FDA approval, alfapump could become the first active implantable medical device in the US for treating liver ascites (Photo courtesy of Sequana Medical)

Fully Implantable, Wirelessly Charged Device Treats Recurrent or Refractory Ascites Due to Liver Cirrhosis

Recurrent and refractory ascites is a key complication of liver cirrhosis, characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Implants Create Living Vessels and Valves Made of Patients’ Own, New...
Neurostimulator Implant Uses Bioelectronic Technology to Treat Inflammatory Bowel...
First High-Precision Dual-Color Optoelectronic Brain Probe to Help Identify Origin...
Image: LIBERTY is the first ever single-use endovascular surgical robotic system designed to streamline endovascular procedures (Photo courtesy of Microbot Medical)

Remotely Operated Robotic Surgical System to Democratize Endovascular Interventional Procedures

The endovascular market is a massive one with unmet needs that can be fulfilled by robotics although existing robotics has extremely low penetration due to several barriers hampering adoption.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE