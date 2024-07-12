New Cellular Immunotherapy Approach Effective In Treating Metastatic Solid Tumors

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- AI Model Accurately Predicts Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Survival
- Wireless Implantable LED Device Treats Deep-Seated Cancers Using Light
- ‘Band-Aid’ Measures Glucose Levels in Sweat Using Microlaser Technology
- Stretchable Skin-Conformable Bioelectrodes Demonstrate Promising Capabilities for Healthcare Wearables
- AI-Powered Tool Combs through Electronic Health Records For Faster Diagnoses of Rare Diseases
- Advances in Image-Guided Methods Enabling Intelligent Surgical Robots for Precise Procedures
- Augmented Reality Headset Gives Surgeons "X-Ray Vision" During Procedures
- Pulsed Field Ablation Procedures Found Safe and Effective For Atrial Fibrillation Patients
- Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy Platform Offers Minimally Invasive Option for Lung Biopsy
- Dual-Channel Fluorescence Imaging Enables Precise and Safe Pulmonary Segmentectomy
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations
- BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion
- MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
- Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical
- Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
- New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free and Safe Use
