3D-Printed Blood Vessels Could Improve Outcomes for Heart Bypass Patients

Strong, flexible, gel-like tubes developed through innovative 3D printing technology could improve heart bypass surgery outcomes, replacing the human and synthetic veins currently used to divert blood flow, according to experts. The creation of synthetic vessels can reduce scarring, pain, and infection risks linked to the extraction of human veins in bypass procedures. These products could also address the shortcomings of small synthetic grafts, which often struggle to integrate into the body, according to research published in Advanced Materials Technologies.

A research team led by The University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering (Edinburgh, UK) employed a two-stage technique, integrating a rotating spindle with a 3D printer to fabricate tubular grafts from a water-based gel. This printed graft was reinforced using a process known as electrospinning, which utilizes high voltage to produce extremely fine nanofibers, thus coating the artificial blood vessel with biodegradable polyester molecules. Tests have confirmed that these products match the strength of natural blood vessels. The grafts, adjustable in diameters from 1 to 40 mm, are versatile for various applications, and their flexibility facilitates easy integration into the human body, according to the team. Future research phases will test these synthetic blood vessels in animal studies, with subsequent human trials planned.

“The results from our research address a long-standing challenge in the field of vascular tissue engineering – to produce a conduit that has similar biomechanical properties to that of human veins,” said Dr. Norbert Radacsi, Principal investigator, School of Engineering, University of Edinburgh. “With continued support and collaboration, the vision of improved treatment options for patients with cardiovascular disease could become a reality.”

