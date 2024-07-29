We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
77 ELEKTRONIKA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
31 Jul 2024 - 02 Aug 2024
IndoHealthCare 2024
02 Aug 2024 - 04 Aug 2024
38th Medicall Expo
20 Aug 2024 - 22 Aug 2024
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2024

3D-Printed Blood Vessels Could Improve Outcomes for Heart Bypass Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: A 3D printed blood vessel. (Photo courtesy of N. Radacsi, University of Edinburgh)
Image: A 3D printed blood vessel. (Photo courtesy of N. Radacsi, University of Edinburgh)

Strong, flexible, gel-like tubes developed through innovative 3D printing technology could improve heart bypass surgery outcomes, replacing the human and synthetic veins currently used to divert blood flow, according to experts. The creation of synthetic vessels can reduce scarring, pain, and infection risks linked to the extraction of human veins in bypass procedures. These products could also address the shortcomings of small synthetic grafts, which often struggle to integrate into the body, according to research published in Advanced Materials Technologies.

A research team led by The University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering (Edinburgh, UK) employed a two-stage technique, integrating a rotating spindle with a 3D printer to fabricate tubular grafts from a water-based gel. This printed graft was reinforced using a process known as electrospinning, which utilizes high voltage to produce extremely fine nanofibers, thus coating the artificial blood vessel with biodegradable polyester molecules. Tests have confirmed that these products match the strength of natural blood vessels. The grafts, adjustable in diameters from 1 to 40 mm, are versatile for various applications, and their flexibility facilitates easy integration into the human body, according to the team. Future research phases will test these synthetic blood vessels in animal studies, with subsequent human trials planned.

“The results from our research address a long-standing challenge in the field of vascular tissue engineering – to produce a conduit that has similar biomechanical properties to that of human veins,” said Dr. Norbert Radacsi, Principal investigator, School of Engineering, University of Edinburgh. “With continued support and collaboration, the vision of improved treatment options for patients with cardiovascular disease could become a reality.”

Related Links:
The University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Proctology Attachment
Proctology Attachment

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
First-of-its-Kind Trial to Measure Ejection Fraction Severity Directly from AI-E...
Point-Of-Care EEG System Significantly Reduces Length of Patient Stay in ICU
High-Quality Thin Film Conductor Paves Way for Wearable Electronics with Longer Life...
Image: Lupus antibodies — represented by butterflies — float amidst a stream of nucleosides on their way into the nucleus of a live tumor cell (Photo courtesy of Yale School of Medicine)

Trojan-Horse Therapy Proves Effective against Several Cancer Tumor Types

Disguising tumor-fighting antibodies inside the molecules used by cancer to nourish tumor growth can help sneak by cancer’s defenses, offering a novel therapy approach. This "Trojan-horse" therapy has... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE