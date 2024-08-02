Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment

Image: The researchers navigated a soft magnetic robot through the tiny pathways of a brain phantom to the base of an aneurysm (Photo courtesy of International Journal of Robotics Research)

A new class of robots featuring magnetic skin and movement that is similar to creeping vine plants could revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Researchers at the University of Leeds (West Yorkshire, UK) have created a new type of robot termed "magnetic vine robots." These robots mimic the growth and maneuverability of creeping vines, enabling them to navigate through extremely tight spaces—up to 40% smaller than their normal width—such as the complex pathways of the human bronchial tree. The robots are coated with a magnetic 'skin' and manipulated by external magnets, allowing them to perform complex navigational tasks like moving through 'S' bends. This feature could be revolutionary for accessing and treating tumors located in hard-to-reach areas of the lungs.

Inspired by natural vine growth, which adapts and moves around obstacles, these robots employ pneumatic pressure to expand and contract. They invert much like a partially turned inside-out sock. Pulling on a tether attached to the tip causes the robot to contract, and releasing it while increasing internal pressure extends it outward. This unique growing action enables the robot to traverse collapsed passages without applying force, easing the way for diagnostic or therapeutic instruments. The new approach, a first of its kind, combines the delicate movement of vine robots with magnetic control.

The magnetic properties of the robots are achieved by embedding their silicon skin with millions of micro-magnetic particles. Avoiding hard internal components like a tip magnet ensures the robot remains flexible and can navigate through the smallest spaces without causing tissue damage. Controlled externally, the robots can be steered through tight lung passages to reach and potentially treat or biopsy distant lesions. This method promises more precise and less invasive interventions, potentially improving patient outcomes significantly, as detailed in the research published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters.

Further advancements include the development of a control system for two magnetic robots, ensuring they do not collide while navigating within the body. This system utilizes two robotic arms, each manipulating a large permanent magnet, to guide the vine robots safely. Published in the International Journal of Robotics Research, the technique involves a complex algorithm that coordinates the movements of the magnets, maintaining a safe and effective distance and magnetic field strength, which is crucial for preventing any adverse effects on the medical device or the patient.

“Our findings highlight the success of our proposed magnetic steering methodology. These new robots represent a significant advancement in surgical navigation technology that could benefit millions of people,” said Professor Pietro Valdastri, Director of the University’s STORM Lab and research supervisor. “They have the potential to improve the safety and efficacy of medical procedures – from diagnoses to biopsies and treatment - reducing recovery times and minimizing surgical risks.”

