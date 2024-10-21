We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
22 Oct 2024 - 24 Oct 2024
Africa Health 2024
22 Oct 2024 - 24 Oct 2024
Global Health Exhibition 2024
23 Oct 2024 - 26 Oct 2024
16th World Stroke Congress - World Stroke Organization

New Nanoparticle Nanotherapy Infusion Cleans Arteries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: L-R: Plaque levels in an artery before and after the nanotherapy infusion (Photo courtesy of Michigan State University)
Image: L-R: Plaque levels in an artery before and after the nanotherapy infusion (Photo courtesy of Michigan State University)

Inflammation of the arteries serves as a major precursor and contributor to cardiovascular disease, being linked to the accumulation of harmful plaque within the arteries. There is a pressing need for advanced treatments aimed at targeting this inflammation in patients. Researchers have now tested a novel nanoparticle nanotherapy infusion that specifically targets inflammation and activates the immune system to aid in the removal of arterial plaque.

In cases of artery blockage, there are two primary types. In the first type, the artery can be severely blocked (for instance, 95% to 99% blockage), often leading to symptoms such as chest pain, pressure, nausea, and dizziness. In these situations, doctors typically insert a stent to improve blood flow. The second type involves highly inflammatory plaque that is prone to rupture, which can result in artery blockages in other areas of the body. This type is responsible for most heart attacks. Since such plaques do not necessarily obstruct a significant portion of the artery, and the consequences of a rupture can lead to sudden and complete blockage of blood flow, a heart attack can appear to occur unexpectedly. Researchers at Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI, USA) have developed nanoparticles—materials thinner than a human hair—to create a nanotherapy infusion. This therapy selectively targets a specific type of immune cell that infiltrates and contributes to the plaque. These treated immune cells effectively "consume" portions of the plaque core, thereby removing it from the artery wall and reducing inflammation in the blood vessels.

In prior studies, the researchers tested the infusion on mice and have now progressed to using pig models to validate the infusion's effectiveness and, importantly, its absence of side effects due to precise immune targeting. Utilizing positron-emission tomography (PET) scans, they measured the therapy's impact on pig arteries. The findings indicated that it is feasible to reduce inflammation levels in the plaque based on this clinically utilized PET imaging technique, along with molecular assays. Just as crucially, the researchers observed none of the expected side effects that might occur if the therapy were not precisely targeted. Earlier experiments with mice required hundreds of microliters of the nanotherapy infusion; however, the team has recently scaled up production to liters, achieving measurable effects in pigs. These volumes are now within the range required for human applications. This study, published in Nature Communications, marks an important advancement toward the translation of safer, more effective cardiovascular therapies into patient clinical trials.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Ureteroscope
URF-P5
New
DRF DR & Remote Fluoroscopy Solution
CombiDiagnost R90

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Thoracic Surgery Risk Calculators Support Preoperative Decision-Making
Surgical Platform with Miniature Humanoid-Shaped Robotic Arms Provides Human Level...
Precision Surgical Technique Enables Lymph Node Detection and Removal in Endometrial...
Image: The next-generation Versius Surgical System has received U.S. FDA marketing authorization (Photo courtesy of CMR Surgical)

Portable Surgical Robot Seamlessly Integrates into Any OR for Performing Cholecystectomy Procedures

The United States represents a significant market with a strong demand for a flexible surgical robotic system applicable across various care settings. However, there has been a lack of sufficient options... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Image: The JointVue OrthoSonic 3D surgery planning technology (Photo courtesy of JointVue)

Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery

Robotic-assisted surgery can greatly enhance accuracy and reproducibility, potentially resulting in better patient outcomes compared to traditional techniques. As robotic-assisted knee surgery continues... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE