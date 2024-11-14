We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Nanotechnology Could Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections in Open Bone Fractures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Nov 2024
Image: Researchers are working to possibly reduce antibiotic-resistant infections in open bone fractures by employing nanotechnology (Photo courtesy of Zane Lacko/WVU)
Every year, over 150,000 people in the United States experience open bone fractures. Approximately 10% of these individuals develop infections, which can result in reduced limb function, additional surgeries, delayed healing, or even death. The risk of infection is further complicated by antibiotic resistance, where bacteria evolve the ability to resist the medication meant to eliminate them, allowing the infection to persist and worsen. In 2021, more than one million people globally died due to bacterial infections resistant to antibiotics, and this number is expected to double by 2050. Given the serious implications, addressing such infections is crucial. Researchers are now exploring ways to reduce the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections in open bone fractures by using nanotechnology to enhance an ancient treatment.

The work by researchers at West Virginia University (WVU, Morgantown, WV, USA) focuses on developing a hybrid of two antimicrobial materials—silver and carbon nanotubes—on the nanometer scale to combat antibiotic-resistant infections in open fractures. Silver has long been used for its antimicrobial properties, while carbon nanotubes, commonly used in drug delivery and non-invasive monitoring, also exhibit antimicrobial effects. Nanotechnology enables the use of minuscule particles that can penetrate areas larger particles cannot. These particles can easily pass through cell membranes and kill bacteria. However, challenges arise as these particles may also affect human cells, potentially causing toxicity. One of the researchers' goals is to determine the appropriate formulation and particle size to ensure safety while maximizing effectiveness.

The team plans to test the hybrid silver nanoparticle-carbon nanotube combination using human cells in laboratory settings and in rats to evaluate its ability to combat various bacteria with minimal toxicity to both human and rat cells. They also aim to bioengineer the nanohybrids as coatings for orthopedic implants to test their antimicrobial properties. The researchers hope this study will extend beyond addressing antibiotic-resistant infections in bone fractures and demonstrate that nanohybrids can be applied to a wide range of medical devices, such as bone grafts, dental implants, catheters, bandages, and needles, to prevent infections during medical procedures.

West Virginia University

