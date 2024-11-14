Wireless, Fully Implantable LVAD System to Make Life Easier for Heart Failure Patients

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) have traditionally relied on physical drivelines to provide power, creating a connection through the patient's skin. These drivelines increase the risk of infections and complications, as the open passageway can allow pathogens to enter. Now, new research is exploring a groundbreaking approach to powering LVADs wirelessly, offering a potential solution to this significant limitation of current LVAD technology. The development of a fully implantable, wireless LVAD system could greatly reduce these risks, enhance patient comfort, and improve overall safety.

Researchers at SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Utica, NY, USA), in association with other experts, have pioneered a new method to wirelessly power LVADs using an ultrasound transcutaneous energy transmission (UTET) system. This system employs ultrasonic waves to transmit energy across the skin, eliminating the need for traditional drivelines. The innovative system could reduce infection risks and simplify life for heart failure patients. The research, published in Cardiovascular Engineering and Technology, demonstrated that the UTET system could effectively wirelessly power LVADs in laboratory and animal models, operating across a range of flow and speed settings.

To ensure safety, critical parameters such as tissue temperature were closely monitored to prevent overheating. In addition to power transmission, the UTET system facilitated real-time data communication, allowing for pump control, which is essential for maintaining patient safety and device functionality. The wireless capabilities of the UTET system represent a significant step toward fully implantable LVADs, potentially improving the quality of life and safety for patients who rely on mechanical circulatory support. This research also lays the groundwork for the development of other implantable medical devices that could operate without external power sources, expanding the possibilities for transcutaneous energy transmission systems.