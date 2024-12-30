Enhanced Intraosseous System Enables Vascular Access in Seconds for Critical Care Situations

Intraosseous (IO) access is a reliable method for fluid resuscitation and drug administration. This technique involves inserting a needle into the bone marrow cavity when intravenous (IV) access is difficult or delayed. IO access offers a stable, non-collapsible space for the safe delivery of medications or fluids that are typically administered through an IV. It is considered a relatively safe procedure, with serious complications occurring in less than 1% of cases. In critical scenarios, such as when patients have low or no palpable blood pressure, the likelihood of successful IO placement is twice as high as the chance of successfully placing a peripheral IV or central venous catheter. Research has shown that when performed by trained professionals, IO placement success rates range from 93% to 97%. Now, a new IO vascular access system enables rapid delivery of fluids or medication during urgent emergency situations.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has launched the BD IO System, designed to provide quick access to the circulatory system for both adult and pediatric patients in emergency care settings. This is the only IO device available that allows for placement after the extension set is attached and features integrated passive needle tip safety to protect both care providers and patients from needlestick injuries. Clinicians can stabilize the device on surrounding anatomical structures and choose from five different needle lengths to suit a wide range of patients. Unlike other devices on the market, the BD IO System’s powered driver includes a rechargeable battery, extending the drill's life up to 12 times longer than non-rechargeable competitor drills. Additionally, its multi-light battery indicator provides instant feedback on battery status, ensuring clinicians can be confident the drill is ready for use during the procedure.

"In emergency situations, mistakes and delays can have devastating consequences," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "This important innovation represents a significant advancement in rapid vascular access and builds on our ongoing commitment to support medical teams in delivering the highest-quality access and improving patient outcomes during lifesaving emergency health situations."

