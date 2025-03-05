We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Novel 3D Adipose Tissue Bioprinting Method to Find Applications in Regenerative Medicine

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: Skin regeneration with a three-dimensional-bioprinted adipose tissue assembly (Photo courtesy of Pusan National University)
Image: Skin regeneration with a three-dimensional-bioprinted adipose tissue assembly (Photo courtesy of Pusan National University)

Adipose tissue, acting as an endocrine organ, releases various molecules that play a significant role in the repair of other damaged tissues, including the skin. This suggests that adipose tissue could be reengineered to help regenerate damaged organs. Three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting technology has revolutionized regenerative medicine by allowing the creation of functional and engineered 3D tissues and organs, including adipose tissues. However, existing tissue biofabrication techniques are unable to replicate the dense structure and lipid droplets characteristic of native adipose tissues, which limits the therapeutic application of 3D-printed adipose tissues. To address this challenge, researchers have developed a new adipose tissue biofabrication approach, as detailed in a study published in Advanced Functional Materials.

The key innovation in this study, led by researchers at Pusan National University (Busan, Korea), was the creation of a hybrid bioink that combines 1% adipose-derived decellularized extracellular matrix and 0.5% alginate. This hybrid bioink was designed to restrict the migration of preadipocytes, which are precursor cells to fat cells, while simultaneously promoting their differentiation. In conventional culture conditions, preadipocytes tend to proliferate and migrate, which hinders the formation of lipid droplets—critical for adipose tissue functions. The hybrid bioink developed in this study preserves the physiological properties of adipose tissue. Additionally, the researchers determined that a diameter of ≤ 600 µm was optimal for ensuring the delivery of sufficient nutrients and oxygen to the fabricated adipose tissue. Moreover, bioprinted adipose tissues with a spacing of ≤ 1000 µm enhanced adipogenesis through paracrine signaling. These optimized 3D bioprinted adipose tissues also accelerated the migration of skin cells in vitro by modulating the expression of proteins involved in cell migration, including MMP2, COL1A1, KRT5, and ITGB1.

To assess the in vivo effects of the bioprinted adipose tissues, the researchers prepared a tissue assembly that combined adipose and dermis modules. This assembly was then implanted into mice with skin wounds. The results showed that the tissue assembly significantly promoted wound healing by enhancing re-epithelialization, tissue remodeling, and blood vessel formation. Furthermore, the assembly regulated the expression of proteins involved in skin cell differentiation. These findings highlight the potential of bioprinting as a pivotal technology in precision medicine and regenerative healthcare, driving advancements in medical innovation. With the expected commercialization of 3D bioprinting technology leading to considerable market growth in customized tissue manufacturing, hospitals and research institutions are likely to increasingly adopt personalized bioprinting systems for patient treatments and medical studies. According to the researchers, the method developed in this study holds multiple implications for the future of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

“The 3D bioprinted endocrine tissues enhanced skin regeneration, indicating their potential applications in regenerative medicine,” said lead author Jae-Seong Lee. “While current fat grafting procedures suffer from low survival rates and gradual resorption, our hybrid bioinks enhance endocrine function and cell viability, potentially overcoming these limitations. This approach could be particularly valuable for treating chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores, and burns.”

Related Links:
Pusan National University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Monitor Arm
ITD Flexion
New
Medical Magnifier
EX-06

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
"Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors
Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass
World's First Machine Learning Model Combats Wrong-Site Surgery
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)

Screw-Shaped Magnetic Microrobots to Transform Treatment for Patients with Inoperable Blood Clots

Cardiovascular conditions such as thrombosis pose a significant global health issue, with blood clots being responsible for one in four deaths worldwide each year. A blood clot can obstruct a blood vessel,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live...
Image: The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s Interventional Cardiology Therapies offerings (Photo courtesy of SoniVie)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel), the developer of the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE