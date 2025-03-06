We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Breakthrough Sensor Technology Tracks Stroke After Effects

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: Overview of the soft skin-attachable throat vibration sensor system for classifying throat-related events (Photo courtesy of npj Digital Medicine (2025), DOI: 10.1038/s41746-024-01417-w)
Image: Overview of the soft skin-attachable throat vibration sensor system for classifying throat-related events (Photo courtesy of npj Digital Medicine (2025), DOI: 10.1038/s41746-024-01417-w)

Stroke is a severe condition that occurs when blood vessels in the brain are either blocked or rupture, endangering life and potentially leading to long-lasting effects such as dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) and dysarthria (slurred or indistinct speech). As the second leading cause of death globally, stroke results in significant complications and has a high recurrence rate, even after treatment. Traditionally, stroke sequelae are assessed through direct examinations by healthcare professionals at hospitals, which makes it challenging to monitor changes continuously in patients' day-to-day lives. Now, an international team of researchers has developed a new method for managing stroke sequelae using a wearable sensor system to track these effects in real time.

A research team from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH, Pohang, South Korea), in collaboration with the Lucerne Institute (Vitznau, Switzerland), has developed a skin-mounted sensor system capable of continuously monitoring stroke sequelae. The system features a flexible skin-mounted neck vibration sensor (STVS) that closely adheres to the skin, unaffected by surrounding noise, and accurately detects signals related to stroke effects, such as speaking, swallowing, and coughing in daily activities. The sensor incorporates a wavy structure, allowing it to naturally fit the skin and respond to movement. It remains securely attached during physical activities like walking or running, ensuring continuous data measurement. Experimental findings demonstrated that this sensor achieved more than three times the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) improvement compared to existing wearable devices.

Moreover, the research team developed an 'ensemble classification model' based on artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically analyze the data collected by the sensor. This model allows for the precise measurement and differentiation of activities associated with stroke, such as swallowing, coughing, speaking, and throat clearing, without the need for specialized medical personnel. This feature enables a high-level medical evaluation. Clinical trials conducted at a Swiss stroke rehabilitation center, which included participants fluent in five languages—Korean, English, French, German, and Spanish—demonstrated that the sensor achieved over 96% accuracy in activity classification. These results were published in npj Digital Medicine.

"We have proposed a new paradigm for monitoring stroke sequelae in daily life through the integration of wearable sensors and AI technology," said POSTECH Professor Jeong Yoon-young. "This technology, which has proven its high accuracy and stability in various languages and environments, will significantly contribute to the diagnosis and customized treatment of various neurological disorders in the future."

Related Links:
POSTECH
Lucerne Institute

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Antimicrobial Barrier Dressing
ACTICOAT FLEX
New
Fixed Volume Dispense Pump
LPL Series

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
"Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors
Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass
World's First Machine Learning Model Combats Wrong-Site Surgery
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)

Screw-Shaped Magnetic Microrobots to Transform Treatment for Patients with Inoperable Blood Clots

Cardiovascular conditions such as thrombosis pose a significant global health issue, with blood clots being responsible for one in four deaths worldwide each year. A blood clot can obstruct a blood vessel,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live...
Image: The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s Interventional Cardiology Therapies offerings (Photo courtesy of SoniVie)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel), the developer of the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE