Breakthrough Sensor Technology Tracks Stroke After Effects

- New Study Demonstrates AI-Assisted Detection of Reduced Ejection Fraction
- Novel 3D Adipose Tissue Bioprinting Method to Find Applications in Regenerative Medicine
- Miniaturized Pacemaker for Newborns Found Safe and Effective for Up to Two Years
- World’s First 3D Neural Electrode Uses Soft Actuation Technology to Avoid Nerve Damage
- Smartwatch Algorithm Detects Cardiac Arrest
- "Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors
- Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass
- World's First Machine Learning Model Combats Wrong-Site Surgery
- Novel Method Combining Heart Biopsy and Device Implantation Reduces Complications Risk
- New Surface Coating Could Prevent Blood Clotting in Medical Devices and Implants
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- 2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
- Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
- Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights
- Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition
- Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
- Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
- Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
- Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
