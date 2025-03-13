We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




New IV Pole Improves Safety and Ease of Administering IV Medications at Hospital Bedside

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The IV pole is designed to improve patient safety (Photo courtesy of Lauren LeCours/UMass Amherst)
Image: The IV pole is designed to improve patient safety (Photo courtesy of Lauren LeCours/UMass Amherst)

Preventable medication errors affect around 500,000 hospitalized patients in the U.S. every year. A significant portion of these errors occur with intravenous (IV) smart pumps, which require a precise system setup to ensure the correct dosage of medication is delivered as ordered. If this setup is not followed accurately, the IV smart pump may administer either too much or too little medication, even while signaling that it is delivering the correct amount. To address this, a new IV pole has been designed to enhance the safety and ease of administering IV medications at the hospital bedside.

The IV pole was developed by a nurse-engineer team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, MA, USA) by combining their engineering and fluid dynamics expertise with clinical knowledge of critical-care nurses. his innovative pole streamlines and speeds up the setup and administration of IV medications in hospitals when using an IV pump, ultimately reducing the risk of dangerous and preventable medication errors. The idea for the pole originated from clinical observations that revealed standard IV poles often made it more difficult and time-consuming for nurses to achieve the correct IV infusion setup. A patent for this novel design is currently under review, and it features an adjustable crossbar that allows for hanging infusions. This crossbar automatically maintains the necessary height differential between the IV pump and the medication container, which is essential for ensuring accurate fluid flow.

By enhancing the efficiency of IV medication delivery, the pole reduces the need for manual adjustments. The development of this new IV pole is part of an ongoing research initiative focused on improving the safety and usability of IV smart pumps. This research aims to reduce infusion errors, optimize alarm management, and improve usability to better support clinicians working in high-pressure environments, such as the intensive care unit (ICU), where patients often require multiple IV infusions simultaneously. The team behind the project, including Karen Giuliano, nursing co-director of the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation; Jeannine Blake, assistant professor of nursing; and Juan Jiménez, associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering, has been recognized with an ANA Innovation Award for their work on this groundbreaking IV pole design.

“By bringing together expertise from both nursing and engineering, we are breaking barriers and reimagining how technology can support nurses and improve patient care,” said Giuliano.

“This project is a perfect example of why engineering and nursing must work together to solve real-world healthcare challenges,” added Jiménez. “Nurses bring firsthand clinical experience and deep knowledge of patient care, while engineers contribute technical expertise to design practical, effective solutions.”

Related Links:
University of Massachusetts Amherst

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Hemodynamic Monitoring Sensor
FloTrac
New
Electric Drill
Orthodrive MBQ-701

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Leadless Pacemaker to Prevent Invasive Surgeries for Children
Spectroscopy Technique Improves Surgery for Pediatric Epilepsy Patients
Online Tool Guides Surgical Decisions for Gallbladder Cancer
Image: Laparoscopic abdominal surgery can result in adhesions for which there is currently no treatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Easy-To-Apply Gel Could Prevent Formation of Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions

Surgical adhesions are a frequent and often life-threatening complication following open or laparoscopic abdominal surgery. These adhesions develop in the weeks following surgery as the body heals.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Image: The board of directors has unanimously authorized a plan to separate BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (Photo courtesy of BD)

Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), has announced that its board of directors has unanimously authorized BD management to pursue a plan to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE