We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Novel Technology Measures Intracranial Pressure More Accurately and Non-Invasively

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The technology allows doctors to detect neurological changes early and intervene more quickly (Photo courtesy of brain4care)
Image: The technology allows doctors to detect neurological changes early and intervene more quickly (Photo courtesy of brain4care)

Monitoring intracranial pressure (ICP), alongside factors like brain tissue oxygenation, metabolism, and electrical activity, is crucial in neurocritical care. Over the past two centuries, research has highlighted the importance of balancing intracranial compartment volumes to maintain cerebral function. Elevated ICP, in particular, reduces cerebral blood perfusion and disrupts the regulation of cerebral blood flow. While the gold standard for ICP monitoring has traditionally involved invasive probes placed in the brain's ventricles or parenchyma, these methods require specialized personnel, come at significant cost, and involve risks inherent to invasive procedures. In response, a new technology has emerged, offering a more accurate means of measuring ICP without the invasiveness of current methods.

A collaborative study involving researchers from the University of São Paulo (São Paulo, Brazil) studied the technology developed by brain4care (Johns Creek, GA, USA). The system utilizes a sensor placed on the patient's head, which detects nanometric expansions of the skull during each cardiac cycle. This data is then processed in real-time through an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that generates reports to assist clinicians in decision-making. A key distinction in brain4care's approach is its analysis of ICP, which includes not just the numerical value, but also the trend (upward or downward) and the pulse morphology, the way pressure changes over time. Unlike traditional methods, which focus primarily on numerical values, this system evaluates the pulse's behavior, enabling early detection of changes even before they are reflected in pressure readings.

In developing the system, the company’s researchers also translated the ICP pulse into numbers which allow the physician to monitor the patient’s status by tracking trends. This allows doctors to identify neurological changes early, enabling faster, more accurate interventions that can be life-saving in critical situations. The latest study, which involved the largest patient cohort to date, demonstrated that this technology exhibited the lowest error rate in estimating ICP compared to any other available non-invasive methods globally. Using a machine learning model, the study, published in npj Digital Medicine, achieved an error margin of just 3 millimeters of mercury, a common unit for ICP measurement, across more than 100 patients. Unlike the invasive ICP monitoring method, which requires a patient to be taken to the operating room for device placement, brain4care’s technology can be used anywhere.

This portability is one of the key benefits, as it allows the device to be used not only in ICUs but also in outpatient clinics, emergency departments, and even smaller medical settings. This significantly expands access to ICP monitoring, which is crucial in cases such as head trauma, where rapid diagnosis and treatment can determine whether brain function is preserved. Additionally, brain4care’s system is user-friendly, requiring no complex training, making it easier to implement across diverse healthcare environments. Present in over 85 institutions across Brazil, including major hospitals in São Paulo and rural charity hospitals, this widespread use shows the system’s adaptability to various contexts. The technology has already received approval from Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“I always say that we’re not going to replace invasive ICP, but we will be able to determine who really needs it,” said Gustavo Frigieri, scientific director of brain4care and one of the authors of the study. “We want to make sure that the majority of patients are treated before they become critical, but that those who need this type of intervention can receive it safely. At the same time, this will help to optimize the use of resources.”

Related Links: 
brain4care

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Electric Drill
Orthodrive MBQ-701
New
HF Stationary X-Ray Machine
TR20G

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Leadless Pacemaker to Prevent Invasive Surgeries for Children
Spectroscopy Technique Improves Surgery for Pediatric Epilepsy Patients
Online Tool Guides Surgical Decisions for Gallbladder Cancer
Image: Laparoscopic abdominal surgery can result in adhesions for which there is currently no treatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Easy-To-Apply Gel Could Prevent Formation of Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions

Surgical adhesions are a frequent and often life-threatening complication following open or laparoscopic abdominal surgery. These adhesions develop in the weeks following surgery as the body heals.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Image: The board of directors has unanimously authorized a plan to separate BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (Photo courtesy of BD)

Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), has announced that its board of directors has unanimously authorized BD management to pursue a plan to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE