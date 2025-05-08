We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




Implantable Device Continuously Monitors Brain Activity in Epileptic Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 May 2025

Epilepsy is one of the most prevalent and serious chronic neurological disorders, impacting around 52 million people globally. More...

It is characterized by recurrent seizures, which are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures can manifest in various ways, with some involving motor symptoms such as intense muscle contractions, while others, like absence or focal impaired awareness seizures, may have subtle or no visible signs. The frequency of seizures varies from patient to patient, ranging from fewer than one per year to multiple episodes per day. Without accurate diagnosis and monitoring, managing epilepsy effectively over the long term can be difficult. To address the limitations of current electroencephalogram (EEG) technologies, a novel implantable device enables continuous brain activity monitoring in epilepsy patients.

Epiminder (Melbourne, Australia) has created the Minder, a proprietary implantable continuous electroencephalogram monitoring system (iCEM) designed to provide enhanced diagnosis and management for individuals with epilepsy. The Minder system addresses the limitations of traditional EEG technologies, offering reliable and actionable diagnostic data that can help improve the prospects for successful treatment. By extending the monitoring period and enabling continuous EEG recording, Minder revolutionizes the patient experience, particularly in drug therapy monitoring and pre-surgical planning. Unlike traditional EEG methods that usually last from minutes to a few days, the Minder system can record continuously for up to three years, with some devices used in patients for over five years.

The system provides signal quality on par with the standard 10-20 scalp EEG but with reduced noise levels, ensuring consistent and accurate data capture. Minder also offers secure cloud-based access for healthcare providers, enabling remote care and regular clinical assessments without the need for patients to visit medical facilities. Epiminder has received FDA authorization for the Minder system via the De Novo classification, and it has also been designated as a Breakthrough Technology by the FDA, acknowledging its potential for improving diagnosis and management of epilepsy. The safety and effectiveness of Minder were validated through the UMPIRE clinical study, a multi-center, prospective, open-design, case-controlled comparator trial conducted in leading Australian hospitals between 2019 and 2023. The findings from the UMPIRE study were instrumental in supporting Epiminder's successful FDA application. Epiminder plans to officially launch the Minder system in the U.S. in the second half of 2025, with a phased rollout across leading epilepsy centers to demonstrate the system's clinical utility.

"By extending the monitoring window of an EEG from days using current technologies to months or even years with Minder, we can deliver unprecedented access to a high-fidelity stream of continuous EEG data to health care professionals and their patients,” said Rohan Hoare PhD, CEO of Epiminder. “The FDA's clearance of Minder is a significant milestone for Epiminder and more importantly for the 52 million people around the world who have epilepsy. As the first and only implantable continuous EEG monitor approved in US, Minder can provide health care professionals and their patients with more accurate and timely diagnoses, enhanced therapeutic drug monitoring, and can better inform decisions on non-drug treatments like surgery.”

Related Links:
Epiminder


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Infusion System
SIGMA Spectrum
New
Pedicle Screw Platform
CREO DLX Stabilization System
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bioprinted Aortas Offer New Hope for Vascular Repair
Early TAVR Intervention Reduces Cardiovascular Events in Asymptomatic Aortic Ste...
New Procedure Found Safe and Effective for Patients Undergoing Transcatheter Mitral...
Image: The engine-free, nonlinear, flexible, micro-robotic platform leverages AI to optimize GBM treatment (Photo courtesy of Symphony Robotics)

First-Ever MRI-Steerable Micro-Robotics to Revolutionize Glioblastoma Treatment

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancers. Traditional surgical procedures, such as craniotomies, involve significant invasiveness, requiring large... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE