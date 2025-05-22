Breakthrough Portable Device Detects Airborne Viruses and Bacteria in Hospitals

For many years, detecting molecules in air has been significantly more challenging than detecting them in liquids. More...

Despite the numerous medical advancements of the 20th century, the most reliable method for detecting molecules has traditionally been through liquids, such as blood. This is why blood tests are a common diagnostic tool at medical offices, and why people with diabetes often perform daily finger pricks. In contrast, detecting airborne particles—like a few viruses—can mean identifying as few as one particle in a trillion, a daunting task for any detector. Until now, this required large, expensive equipment. Now, a team of scientists has found a way to simplify this process by turning air into liquid, making detection far more manageable.

Researchers at The University of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA) have developed a compact, portable device capable of detecting airborne molecules. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize areas such as medicine and public health. The device, named ABLE (Airborne Biomarker Localization Engine), is designed to detect airborne viruses or bacteria in environments like hospitals or public spaces, improve neonatal care, or allow people with diabetes to monitor their glucose levels through their breath. The entire device measures only four by eight inches. In a study published in Nature Chemical Engineering, the researchers developed a system composed of several parts. First, the air is drawn into the device using a pump. Then, a humidifier adds water vapor, and a miniature cooling system reduces the temperature. This causes the air to condense into droplets, trapping any relevant particles inside. These droplets then slide down a specially designed ultra-slick surface and collect in a small reservoir.

Once the droplets are collected, detectors can easily measure the concentration of molecules in the liquid using existing, readily available liquid detection equipment. During the development process, the team was uncertain whether they could capture volatile molecules—those that evaporate easily. To test their concept, they used a cup of coffee. They introduced vaporized coffee into the system to check if it could be successfully collected and detected. When the liquid condensed, the familiar aroma of coffee emitted from the liquid, confirming the system’s functionality. Further experiments showed the ability to detect glucose levels from breath, identify airborne E. coli, and measure markers of inflammation in mice with poor microbiome gut health.

The potential applications of this technology are vast. However, the challenge lies in the fact that this ability to detect airborne molecules is so new that scientists are still unsure about which specific molecules to focus on. For instance, the research team is currently collaborating with a doctor who treats inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). They aim to explore whether markers of inflammation could be detected from the breath of IBD patients, although this will require identifying and cataloging those markers. Additionally, the team is working on refining the design and further miniaturizing the device, with the goal of making it wearable in the future.

“This project is among the most exciting endeavors we've pursued,” said UChicago Prof. Bozhi Tian, one of the senior authors on the paper. “There are so many potential applications. We’re delighted to see it come to fruition.”