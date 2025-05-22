We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Breakthrough Portable Device Detects Airborne Viruses and Bacteria in Hospitals

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 May 2025

For many years, detecting molecules in air has been significantly more challenging than detecting them in liquids. More...

Despite the numerous medical advancements of the 20th century, the most reliable method for detecting molecules has traditionally been through liquids, such as blood. This is why blood tests are a common diagnostic tool at medical offices, and why people with diabetes often perform daily finger pricks. In contrast, detecting airborne particles—like a few viruses—can mean identifying as few as one particle in a trillion, a daunting task for any detector. Until now, this required large, expensive equipment. Now, a team of scientists has found a way to simplify this process by turning air into liquid, making detection far more manageable.

Researchers at The University of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA) have developed a compact, portable device capable of detecting airborne molecules. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize areas such as medicine and public health. The device, named ABLE (Airborne Biomarker Localization Engine), is designed to detect airborne viruses or bacteria in environments like hospitals or public spaces, improve neonatal care, or allow people with diabetes to monitor their glucose levels through their breath. The entire device measures only four by eight inches. In a study published in Nature Chemical Engineering, the researchers developed a system composed of several parts. First, the air is drawn into the device using a pump. Then, a humidifier adds water vapor, and a miniature cooling system reduces the temperature. This causes the air to condense into droplets, trapping any relevant particles inside. These droplets then slide down a specially designed ultra-slick surface and collect in a small reservoir.

Once the droplets are collected, detectors can easily measure the concentration of molecules in the liquid using existing, readily available liquid detection equipment. During the development process, the team was uncertain whether they could capture volatile molecules—those that evaporate easily. To test their concept, they used a cup of coffee. They introduced vaporized coffee into the system to check if it could be successfully collected and detected. When the liquid condensed, the familiar aroma of coffee emitted from the liquid, confirming the system’s functionality. Further experiments showed the ability to detect glucose levels from breath, identify airborne E. coli, and measure markers of inflammation in mice with poor microbiome gut health.

The potential applications of this technology are vast. However, the challenge lies in the fact that this ability to detect airborne molecules is so new that scientists are still unsure about which specific molecules to focus on. For instance, the research team is currently collaborating with a doctor who treats inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). They aim to explore whether markers of inflammation could be detected from the breath of IBD patients, although this will require identifying and cataloging those markers. Additionally, the team is working on refining the design and further miniaturizing the device, with the goal of making it wearable in the future.

“This project is among the most exciting endeavors we've pursued,” said UChicago Prof. Bozhi Tian, one of the senior authors on the paper. “There are so many potential applications. We’re delighted to see it come to fruition.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Diagnostic Ultrasound System
DC-80A
New
High-Precision QA Tool
DEXA Phantom
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fluorescent Soft Robots Accurately Locate Early Gastric Cancer During Laparoscopic...
Ultrasound-Activated Microstructures Clean Implanted Stents and Catheters
First-Ever MRI-Steerable Micro-Robotics to Revolutionize Glioblastoma Treatment
Image: Thermal imaging technology offers a breakthrough in brain surgery monitoring (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Innovation in Thermographic Neurosurgical Imaging Supports Informed Decision-Making

In high-stakes neurosurgery, gaining real-time insights into cerebral blood flow is vital yet challenging. Conventional indocyanine green (ICG) fluorescence imaging relies on contrast agents and offers... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE