We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial Fibrillation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2025

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common condition among patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). More...

Surgical ablation for AF during CABG not only restores normal rhythm but may also reduce the risk of tachycardia-related heart failure, a likely factor in the improved long-term survival. Despite existing clinical guidelines supporting its use, the procedure remains underutilized, and less than a third of eligible patients receive it. Now, a new study published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery provides strong evidence that surgical ablation during isolated CABG significantly improves long-term survival in patients, reinforcing the need for broader adoption of this practice.

The study by clinicians at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital (Plano, TX, USA) is one of the latest in a series of studies evaluating the effectiveness of surgical ablation for AF during CABG. The team used Medicare claims data from over 87,000 patients with preexisting AF who underwent CABG between 2008 and 2019. To ensure that the survival benefits were not skewed by patient selection bias, the researchers used two advanced statistical methods. Overlap propensity score weighting was applied to account for measured differences in patient profiles. Additionally, a surgeon-preference instrumental variable analysis was used to simulate randomization by comparing patients treated by surgeons who frequently perform ablation with those treated by surgeons who rarely do—minimizing the influence of unmeasured confounding factors.

According to the study, only 22% of patients received ablation during the study period. Even after the Society of Thoracic Surgeons issued a Class I recommendation for the procedure in 2017, ablation rates reached just 27% by 2019. The study highlights how surgeon preference plays a critical role in whether patients receive the procedure. Patients who underwent surgical ablation during CABG had a median survival of 7.82 years, compared to 7.46 years for those who did not—a risk-adjusted survival benefit of 4.4 months (P<0.001). Among patients treated by surgeons who commonly perform ablations, the survival advantage increased to nearly five months (7.03 vs. 6.62 years; P<0.001). Notably, the study also found that the survival benefit emerged more than two years post-surgery, suggesting long-term gains.

“This study is one of several recent analyses suggesting that surgical ablation may meaningfully improve survival in patients with preexisting atrial fibrillation undergoing CABG,” said Dr. Justin Schaffer. “Our analysis found that the treatment effect of surgical ablation for AF manifested late, over two years after CABG. We hypothesize this is because ablation leads to a decreased incidence of tachycardia-related heart failure, which translates to improved late survival.”

Related Links:
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Half Apron
Demi
New
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Breath Analysis Enables Precise Anesthesia Dosing in Children Undergoing Surgery...
Eye Wear Breakthrough Integrates Advanced Nanomaterials in Smart Wearables and M...
New Device Uses Magnets to Capture Disease-Fighting T Cells and Make Them Glow
Image: Optimizing gold nanoparticles can improve medical imaging, drug delivery, and cancer therapy (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Optimized Gold Nanoparticles to Improve Drug Delivery, Cancer Therapy and Imaging

Health care professionals utilize gold nanoparticles for a variety of medical purposes, including diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment. Gold is an ideal material for these applications due to its b... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE